Fukrey 3 Extended Weekend Box Office: Buddy-Comedy collects impressive Rs 53 crores in 5 days

Fukrey 3, directed by Mrighdeep Singh Lamba and starring Varun Sharma, Pankaj Tripathi, Pulkit Samrat, Manjot Singh, Richa Chadha and others had an impressive extended opening weekend at the box office as it collected around Rs 53 crores nett in its first 5 days. After a decent start on day 1 and a slight drop on day 2, the film saw some very solid growth on Saturday and Sunday. On Monday, the buddy-comedy made most use of the Gandhi Jayanti holiday as it collected around Rs 10.60 - 11.10 crores nett.

Fukrey 3 Makes Most Of The Lucrative 5 Day Holiday Weekend At The Box Office. Crosses Half Century In Style

Fukrey 3 was doing just about decent business at the start but the film really went on another level from Saturday. Seeing the solid growth over the weekend, it is safe to assume that Fukrey 3 will be crossing the lifetime business of Fukrey Returns. The prompt decision of Excel Entertainment has helped them cash on one of the most lucrative weekends of 2023 and has also saved them a significant chunk of amount in interest accrued on the film. If that's not enough, they also got themselves out of a lethal 3 way clash on 7th December and a semi-clash with the box office monster that Animal looks to be. Fukrey 3 can emerge as the most preferred Indian movie choice for the next weekend as well, and if that happens, it can continue to remain a force to reckon till National Cinema Day. If Fukrey 3 really sticks at the box office, the industry can have its next Rs 100 crore film after Jawan. Rs 100 crore is still not an easy number to crack and more so for a non-starrer.

Fukrey 3's Box Office Reception Proves That Audiences Love The 'Fukras'

Fukrey 3's extended weekend suggests that the audiences love to see the 'Fukras'. At one point it looked like Fukrey 3 could well be the culmination of the franchise but now, there is no reason to not have a sequel, even if it doesn't match the footfalls secured by the second installment. It goes without saying that Fukrey 3 has crushed this week's competition, The Vaccine War, handsomely.

The Day Wise Nett India Collections Of Fukrey 3 Are As Follows

Day India Nett Collections 1 Rs 8.50 crores 2 Rs 7.50 crores 3 Rs 11.25 crores 4 Rs 14.75 crores 5 Rs 10.75 crores Total Rs 52.75 crores

About Fukrey 3

A year after the events of the second installment in the Fukrey franchise, Bholi Punjaban has joined politics and is on the verge of winning the Delhi elections. As her win would turn the city into a criminal hub, the four friends hatch a plan to pit Choocha against Bholi in the election After his dream becomes reality, Choocha gets a new power as his urine turns into gunpowder.

Where And When To Watch Fukrey 3

Fukrey 3 plays at a theatre near you, now.

