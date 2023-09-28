Box Office Estimates: Fukrey 3 takes a decent start; Comic caper opens at Rs 8.25 crore

Fukrey 3, directed by Mrighdeep Singh Lamba and starring Varun Sharma, Pankaj Tripathi, Pulkit Samrat, Manjot Singh, Richa Chadha and others took a decent opening at the Indian box office. The comedy film collected in the range of Rs 8.10 - 8.60 crore nett on its first day. There was a significant boost that Fukrey 3 was able to get due to a partial holiday. These are good numbers for a standalone film with no a-listers and a moderate budget, but given the fact that it is the third installment of a well received franchise, the numbers are lower than what they should have been. To compare, the opening day collections of the third part might just about match the collections that were registered by Fukrey Returns, way back in 2017.

Fukrey 3 Opens To A Decent Rs 8.25 Crores Nett; The Extended Weekend Should Put The Film In A Comfortable Position

Fukrey 3 will be enjoying a long extended weekend at the box office. Since Fukrey 3 is not a non-starter and has received a good word of mouth from those who have watched, it should hopefully be able to reach a respectable final total as well. It locked horns with Vivek Agnihotri's directorial The Vaccine War but found competition in Jawan, which in its fourth week, is the second most preferred Hindi movie choice in India. The collections of Fukrey 3 should see a slight decline on Friday. Saturday, Sunday and Monday (Gandhi Jayanti) should hopefully have the film do over Rs 10 crores each, to take the extended 5 day weekend total to around Rs 50 crores. Later in October, Fukrey 3 has bright chances to become the most preferred movie on National Cinema Day, a day which will be very critical for the future of the comic caper.

The Day Wise Nett India Collections Of Fukrey 3 Are As Follows

Day India Nett Collections 1 Rs 8.25 crores Total Rs 8.25 crores

Watch the Fukrey 3 Trailer

About Fukrey 3

A year after the events of the second installment in the Fukrey franchise, Bholi Punjaban has joined politics and is on the verge of winning the Delhi elections. As her win would turn the city into a criminal hub, the four friends hatch a plan to pit Choocha against Bholi in the election After his dream becomes reality, Choocha gets a new power as his urine turns into gunpowder.

Where And When To Watch Fukrey 3

Fukrey 3 plays at a theatre near you, now.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Fukrey 3 Movie Review: A comic entertainer driven by smart writing, witty gags and quirky one liners