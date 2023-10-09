Fukrey 3 2nd Weekend India Box Office: Comic caper adds a good Rs 9 crores; Takes total to Rs 72 crores

Fukrey 3, directed by Mrighdeep Singh Lamba and starring Varun Sharma, Pankaj Tripathi, Pulkit Samrat, Manjot Singh, Richa Chadha and others had a good second weekend at the India box office as it netted around Rs 9.10 crores despite 3 new film releases crowding the marketplace. The sum total of the film has gone up to around Rs 72.10 crores nett in 11 days and in its lifetime, the film can aim for collections in the vicinity of Rs 85 crores. This would make it the highest grossing film of the franchise although in terms of the number of tickets sold, it shall stay a step behind its predecessor, that is Fukrey Returns.

Fukrey 3 Holds Well In Weekend 2 At The Indian Box Office

Fukrey 3's hold in week 2 has earned itself a hit verdict and that should probably also be the verdict that the film eventually settles with. The success of Fukrey 3 has given a clear indication that the audiences wouldn't mind watching more films featuring the Fukras in the future. The franchise however may need a new face to grace the ensemble since the sequel to Fukrey Returns is a success but not the resounding success that it should have been.

Fukrey 3 Braves Competition From New Releases In Its Second Weekend

Fukrey 3 got competition from new films but still managed to remain as the second most preferred choice for Hindi cinegoers in its second weekend. Mission Raniganj took the top spot and Jawan in its fifth week settled for the third most preferred option. Thank You For Coming took the discouraging fourth spot while The Vaccine War and Dono fought for the fifth position. Fukrey 3 has a chance to be the top film for National Cinema Day on 13th October but it is too tight to call at the moment.

The Day Wise Nett India Collections Of Fukrey 3 Are As Follows

Day India Nett Collections 1 Rs 8.50 crores 2 Rs 7.50 crores 3 Rs 11 crores 4 Rs 14.75 crores 5 Rs 11 crores 6 Rs 3.75 crores 7 Rs 3.50 crores 8 Rs 3 crores 9 Rs 2 crores 10 Rs 3.50 crores 11 Rs 3.60 crores Total Rs 72.10 crores nett in 11 days

Watch the Fukrey 3 Trailer

About Fukrey 3

A year after the events of the second installment in the Fukrey franchise, Bholi Punjaban has joined politics and is on the verge of winning the Delhi elections. As her win would turn the city into a criminal hub, the four friends hatch a plan to pit Choocha against Bholi in the election After his dream becomes reality, Choocha gets a new power as his urine turns into gunpowder.

Where And When To Watch Fukrey 3

Fukrey 3 plays at a theatre near you, now.

