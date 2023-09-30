Fukrey 3 Day 3 India Box Office: Buddy-Comedy sees good growth on first Saturday; Netts Rs 10.75 crores

Fukrey 3, directed by Mrighdeep Singh Lamba and starring Varun Sharma, Pankaj Tripathi, Pulkit Samrat, Manjot Singh, Richa Chadha and others had collected a decent Rs 16 crores in 2 days at the Indian box office. The comic caper witnessed a good growth in collections on Saturday, as it collected around Rs 10.50 - 11 crores and that brings its three day total to Rs 26.75 crores. With two more holidays still to come in the form of Sunday and Gandhi Jayanti, it can be expected that the buddy comedy will hit the half century or atleast come close to it.

Fukrey 3 Sees Good Growth In Collections On Saturday As It Collects Around Rs 10.75 Crores

Fukrey 3's 3 day total is decent considering that it is part of a much loved movie IP. However, the numbers are pretty good if the film is seen as a mid-budget non-starrer. The hold on Tuesday will determine whether the film can match or better the collections registered by Fukrey Returns back in 2017 or not. It goes without saying that the theatre admits are substantially lower for the third installment of the Fukrey franchise when being compared to the second installment. Fukrey 3 was the most preferred Hindi movie choice on Saturday. Jawan on its fourth Saturday was the second most preferred choice for Hindi cinegoers. This week's new release The Vaccine War is seeing a disastrous theatre response with no significant growth on Saturday. It is turning out to be a forgettable theatre outing for the director whose last film was a historic commercial success.

Fukrey 3 And The Franchise's Future

Fukrey was a sleeper hit and Fukrey Returns was a super-hit. Fukrey 3 was expected to do significantly better than Fukrey Returns but that doesn't seem to be happening, yet. The decline in footfalls of the third part is not a good sign for the franchise, despite the fact that the film is commercially safe. If small franchises see stagnation in collections or a decline in collections, the planning of the next installment becomes tricky.

The Day Wise Nett India Collections Of Fukrey 3 Are As Follows

Day India Nett Collections 1 Rs 8.50 crores 2 Rs 7.50 crores 3 Rs 10.75 crores Total Rs 26.75 crores

Advertisement

Watch the Fukrey 3 Trailer

About Fukrey 3

A year after the events of the second installment in the Fukrey franchise, Bholi Punjaban has joined politics and is on the verge of winning the Delhi elections. As her win would turn the city into a criminal hub, the four friends hatch a plan to pit Choocha against Bholi in the election After his dream becomes reality, Choocha gets a new power as his urine turns into gunpowder.

Where And When To Watch Fukrey 3

Fukrey 3 plays at a theatre near you, now.

ALSO READ: Fukrey 3 Movie Review: A comic entertainer driven by smart writing, witty gags and quirky one liners