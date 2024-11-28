Meet actor who admitted to having crush on Salman Khan, gained fame after working with Kartik Aaryan and recently gave birth to baby girl

In this piece, we’re talking about an actress who has admitted to having a crush on Salman Khan in the past. She debuted in a film with Kartik Aaryan and gained fame after that. She recently welcomed her first child, a baby girl, with her husband. Were you able to figure out her name? It’s Sonnalli Seygall.

Sonnalli Seygall began her career as a model. She represented India at the Miss International 2006 pageant. In an old interview with the Bombay Times, Sonnalli revealed that she met Salman Khan for the first time in 2013 during the shoot of a commercial. She also shared that she received yoga training from Salman’s sister, Alvira.

Expressing her admiration for the superstar, Sonnalli said, “Every girl in India has grown up watching his films, having a crush on him. I, too, had a crush on him.”

Sonnalli Seygall made her Bollywood debut in 2011 with Luv Ranjan’s rom-com Pyaar Ka Punchnama. She starred alongside Kartik Aaryan, Raayo S. Bakhirta, Divyenndu, Nushrratt Bharuccha, and Ishita Raj Sharma. The actress went on to feature in the film’s sequel, Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2.

Her filmography includes titles like Wedding Pullav, Jai Mummy Di, Jo Tera Hai Woh Mera Hai, and more. Talking about her upcoming projects, Sonnalli will be seen in Noorani Chehra along with Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Nupur Sanon.

On the personal front, Sonnalli Seygall tied the knot with restaurateur Ashesh L Sajnani in June 2023 in an Anand Karaj ceremony in a Gurudwara in Mumbai. In August 2024, the couple announced they were expecting their first child together.

It has been learned that Sonnalli gave birth to a baby girl on November 27. A spokesperson conveyed, “Sonnalli and Ashesh are overjoyed with the arrival of their little bundle of joy. Both mother and baby are healthy and doing fine. It’s the most special day of their lives, and they are filled with gratitude for all the love that has come their way.”

Coming to her social media presence, Sonnalli has an active Instagram account where she shares constant updates about her personal and professional life. She enjoys a following of 1.4 million on the platform.

