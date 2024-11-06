Meet actor from film family who was made fun of for being overweight, is now a big producer, and recently married his neighbor

The actor we’re talking about in this piece is from a renowned family in the film industry. He has admitted to being made fun of for being overweight in the past. He is now a big producer. In 2024, he married a popular actress, who happened to be his neighbor. Were you able to guess who we’re hinting at? It is Jackky Bhagnani.

Jackky Bhagnani is the son of Indian film producer Vashu Bhagnani and his wife Pooja Bhagnani. His sister Deepshikha Deshmukh is also a producer. In an old interview with the Times of India, Jackky opened up about the struggles he faced before he started acting. He said, “I was an asthmatic patient, and I weighed 130kgs; I was always made fun of; no girl was willing to date me.”

Jackky Bhagnani made his Bollywood debut with the film Kal Kissne Dekha in 2009. Then came the comedy F.A.L.T.U in 2011. Other titles in the actor’s filmography include Ajab Gazabb Love, Rangrezz, Youngistaan, Welcome 2 Karachi, and Mitron.

In 2016, Jackky produced the movie Sarbjit under his family banner, Pooja Entertainment. He has produced films like Jawaani Jaaneman, Coolie No. 1, Bell Bottom, Cuttputlli, Mission Raniganj: The Great Bharat Rescue, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, and more.

He is also the founder of his music label, Jjust Music.

Advertisement

On the personal front, Jackky Bhagnani is married to actress Rakul Preet Singh. In the past, the actress has revealed that they were neighbors for a long time. They only became close during the COVID lockdown.

The couple made their relationship official in 2021. Jackky made a heartwarming post on the occasion of Rakul’s birthday on October 10. They tied the knot in a beautiful ceremony on February 21, 2024, in Goa. Many Bollywood celebrities like Varun Dhawan, Ananya Panday, Arjun Kapoor, Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, Aditya Roy Kapur, Shahid Kapoor, Shilpa Shetty, and more became a part of their celebrations.

Jackky Bhagnani has an active social media presence. He shares regular updates about his personal and professional lives on his Instagram. He has a following of over 3.2 million on the platform.

ALSO READ: THROWBACK: When Priyanka Chopra revealed she and Nick Jonas did ‘show and tell’ during their dating period; ‘That’s how we got to know…’