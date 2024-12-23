Richa Chadha opens up about giving up every 6 months and husband Ali Fazal has the best reply to it

Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal, who tied the knot in October 2022, embraced parenthood with the arrival of their baby girl on July 16, 2024. Balancing their careers and newborn duties, Richa recently opened up about how she often feels like giving up every six months. In response, Ali encouraged her to be ‘relentless,’ showing once again why he’s a total green flag in their relationship.

In a candid interview with Indian Express, Richa Chadha revealed, "I have this point every six months to give up and start again." Responding to this, Ali Fazal wisely told her, "You have to be relentless." It’s so heartwarming to see how Ali supports his wife, guiding her on the right path, and we love witnessing such beautiful and supportive relationships.

Richa and Ali Fazal recently released their debut film production, Girls Will Be Girls, which began streaming on Prime Video on December 18. Directed by Shuchi Talati, the film is set in 1990s Dehradun and follows the journey of Mira, a 16-year-old girl whose rebellious awakening mirrors her mother Anila’s own unfulfilled coming-of-age experience.

The film has gained recognition at prestigious international festivals, including Cannes and the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne. Despite facing financial constraints, Richa and Ali creatively funded the film through a combination of personal savings and collaborations.

In the same interview, the Heeramandi emphasized that with determination and support, creators can overcome financial hurdles to bring their ideas to life, citing how Girls Will Be Girls received a grant and was edited in France. The movie’s successful release has proven that passion and innovation can make even the most challenging projects possible.

On the work front, Ali Fazal has an exciting lineup ahead, starting with Anurag Basu's Metro In Dino, alongside Aditya Roy Kapur, Sara Ali Khan, and others. He will also star in Rule Breakers with Phoebe Waller-Bridge, releasing in March 2025. Additionally, Ali is set for Thug Life with Kamal Haasan, releasing in June 2025, and has Mirzapur The Film and Lahore 1947 in the works.

