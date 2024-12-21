Did you know Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal had to break their FDs to produce Girls Will be Girls?

Richa Chadha got into production with her husband Ali Fazal with the film, Girls Will Be Girls, under their banner Pushing Buttons Studios. Directed by Shuchi Talati, the movie is currently streaming on Amazon Prime Video and receiving love from audiences across the country. But did you know the celebrity couple had to break their fixed deposits to fund the movie?

During an interaction with The Indian Express, Ali Fazal spoke about their first production venture, Girls Will Be Girls. In the interview, the 3 Idiots actor stated that they belong to a country that is famous for its jugaad and its ability to figure out a way to get things done. “Honestly, we asked for money from here and there, and even broke our FDs to fund Girls Will be Girls,” the actor stated adding that they managed it somehow.

Now, the movie is getting a nice release, and many sections of the audience are watching it. So, according to him, creators shouldn’t be worried about the funds especially in the ideating state as it is possible. To this, Richa Chadha added that collaborations can help determined people create content and bring them to screens.

Backing her statement with an example, the Heeramandi actress stated that the film was edited in France and received a grant because of the core idea of the film. Earlier, Priyanka Chopra Jonas reviewed Girls Will Be Girls and urged the audiences to watch it. Taking to her Instagram stories, she noted, “An honest, beautifully crafted story of desire, rebellion, and coming-of-age. #GirlsWillBeGirls, written and directed by #ShuchiTalati – streaming now, only on @primevideoin. - #preetiwooman @kantari_kanmani @kesav.b @alifazalo @therichachadha.”

Advertisement

She was joined by Hrithik Roshan who revealed watching the movie at the MAMI festival. The Fighter actor expressed, “Very rarely have I been so moved and so impacted by a film. The work is just pure genius.”

The film premiered at the 2024 Sundance Film Festival and won multiple accolades at the coveted event. For the unknown, the coming-of-age drama film stars newcomers Preeti Panigrahi and Kesav Binoy Kiron in pivotal roles along with Kani Kusruti.

ALSO READ: Priyanka Chopra and Hrithik Roshan review Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal's Girls Will Be Girls; here's what they said