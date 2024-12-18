Girls Will Be Girls Review: Shuchi Talati's coming-of-age drama, despite a few flaws, is a soft, tender and delightful watch

Plot

Mira (Preeti Panigrahi) is 17 year old girl. Apart from being a class topper, she is the school prefect too. She lives with her protective mother Anila (Kani Kasruti), and her father who is only occasionally around. Mira starts developing feelings for a new-joinee named Srinivas (Kesav Binoy Kiron), in the astrology class. She starts to get sexual desires for the very first time. When Mira's mother catches Mira talking on a phone with Sri, she calls him over and clarifies that all that two can remain is friends and not more. Sri and Mira continue to romantically pursue eachother, secretively. Sri starts visiting Mira's house even more often, as he develops a comfortable and friendly rapport with Mira's mother. Mira suddenly starts to feel that Sri is giving more attention to her mother, than to her. The rest of the story, focuses on Mira navigating through her life after the changes she started feeling as an adolescent.

What Works for Girls Will Be Girls

The strength of Girls Will Be Girls lies in its subtlety and the slow, raw portrayal of adolescence. This pacing adds a warm, cozy feel to the movie, making the viewer feel intimately connected to Mira's world. The layered narrative and the depth in character performances are notable.

The movie is full of remarkably shot scenes that compel you appreciate the vision of the director. There's a scene where Mira tries passionately kissing her hand under the shower, imagining it to be Sri's lips (This is before they pursue their romantic relationship); That scene is convincingly performed by Preeti Panigrahi. Then there is a scene focusing on Mira and Sri's fingers. Mira's fingers say more than words ever would and you will have to watch it to believe it. There also is a scene where Mira records an audio, expressing her love and affection for Sri. That sequence tries highlighting how clueless Mira is when it comes to what she feels. Such deft handling of the subject matter through the film, makes Girls Will Be Girls a fascinating watch.

What Doesn't Work for Girls Will Be Girls

The film's pace occasionally feels pretentious rather than purposeful, potentially alienating viewers who prefer a more dynamic narrative flow. The relationship dynamics between Mira and her mother towards the end of the film seem unconvincing, particularly given Anila's restrictive behavior towards Mira. The subplot involving a teacher endorsing boys' misbehavior in school and rather blaming girls for what they wear feels somewhat forced. The climax, involving a confrontation with the boys, is particularly jarring. It comes across as melodramatic and poorly executed, disrupting the film's otherwise delicate balance. Barring the above-mentioned issues, Girls Will Be Girls remains a poignant film about a girl trying to navigate through her life, following her sexual awakening.

Performances in Girls Will Be Girls

Preeti Panigrahi delivers a standout performance as Mira, capturing the nuances of teenage confusion and desire with authenticity. Kani Kasruti as Anila portrays the complexities of a protective mother craving for attention, with depth. Kesav Binoy Kiron's portrayal of Sri is equally compelling, providing a charming and believable counterpart to Mira. The chemistry among the leading trio is palpable, significantly enhancing the film. The supporting cast also contributes effectively, ensuring that every character feels authentic.

Final Verdict of Girls Will Be Girls

Girls Will Be Girls is a film that, despite its flaws, offers a poignant exploration of adolescence and identity. It boasts of a number of terrifically shot scenes, well handled conflicts and excellently performed performances.

You can watch Girls Will Be Girls, now streaming on Prime Video.

