Richa Chadha shares what kind of relationship she would want with Zuneyra: ‘I hope when my daughter grows…’

Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal’s debut production, Girls Will Be Girls, is now available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video from December 18. The actress also marked her first birthday as a mother, celebrating with her two babies, the film, and her daughter, Zuneyra Ida Fazal. In a recent interview, Chadha opened up about the kind of bond she wishes to have with her daughter. Richa expressed, 'I hope when my daughter grows up, she is frank, open and friendly and trusting with me.'

In an interview with Zoom, Richa Chadha reflected on the relationship she envisions with her daughter Zuneyra. Comparing her bond with her mother, the actress-turned-producer shared that their relationship is marked by honesty and practicality.

She acknowledged the freedom her mother granted her and expressed her hope that her daughter would grow up to share a similar open, friendly, and trusting relationship with her.

When asked about the type of cinema she hopes her daughter Zuneyra will appreciate, Richa Chadha expressed her desire for her to embrace a diverse range of films. She mentioned that she and Ali Fazal hope Zuneyra won't develop an addiction to video games but instead discover the joy of exploring different cinematic styles.

The Heermandi actress suggested that introducing her to Punjabi and French films, alongside Hindi and English, would be a great start. Drawing an analogy, she compared this to how parents expose children to various cuisines, allowing them to enjoy both simple dishes like khichdi and treats like pizza.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Girls Will Be Girls, directed by Shuchi Talati, features Kani Kusruti, Preeti Panigrahi, and Kesav Binoy Kiron in key roles.

The narrative centers on Mira Kishore (played by Preeti Panigrahi), an 18-year-old Head Prefect, whose life takes a turn when a new student, Srinivas (Kesav Binoy Kiron), arrives. As a romantic connection develops between them, it unfolds under the watchful eye of Mira's mother, Anila (Kani Kusruti).

The film premiered at prestigious festivals, including the Sundance Film Festival, and is now streaming on Prime Video.

ALSO READ: Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma, Ranveer Singh and more react as R Ashwin announces retirement; ‘To the man, who...'