Ali Fazal tells paps ‘band kardo bhai’ as he jets off with Richa Chadha and daughter Zuneyra: WATCH

Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal joyfully welcomed their first child, a baby girl, on July 16, 2024. On July 20, 2024, the couple shared the happy news with their fans through a joint statement on social media. Recently, they were spotted at the airport with their newborn daughter, Zuneyra Ida Fazal. The new dad was overheard requesting the paparazzi not to take pictures of the baby, saying, "Bhai, band kar do na."

In the video, Richa Chadha is seen holding her daughter close, wrapped in clothes. The actress wore a beautiful black dress paired with slip-ons. Meanwhile, Ali Fazal looked dapper in a white tee, a denim jacket, and denim jeans, paired with a cap and shoes.

In a recent feature with Vogue India, Ali Fazal and Richa proudly shared their newborn daughter's name, Zuneyra Ida Fazal.

During the same interview, Ali expressed how becoming a father has brought a profound sense of fulfillment, filling a void he hadn’t even been aware of.

He described the experience as incredible but admitted that balancing work has become challenging. Ali shared that he often feels anxious about being away from home, wanting to spend all his time with Richa and their baby.

In an earlier conversation with Hindustan Times, Richa opened up about her journey into motherhood, calling it a mix of new experiences and emotional highs and lows.

She shared the joy of finally getting eight hours of uninterrupted sleep but acknowledged the accompanying fatigue and brain fog. Despite these challenges, Richa takes solace in the knowledge that every person originates from a woman, a thought that provides her strength.

The actress spoke about the significant physical and emotional adjustments she is undergoing, noting how motherhood has heightened her instincts.

She is currently focused on finding a balance between her career and time with her daughter. While in the recovery and nesting phase, Richa has already started overseeing her production work from home and plans to return to acting soon.

Richa and Ali tied the knot in 2020 under the Special Marriage Act, later celebrating their union with a grand ceremony in 2022.

