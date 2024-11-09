Rohit Shetty reveals THIS character from his cop universe is his favorite and it’s not Ajay Devgn’s Singham: ‘Jab humne final…’

Rohit Shetty is in the spotlight for all the right reasons! His latest release, Singham Again, has been showered with praise from fans everywhere. But it’s not just Singham Again—his entire cop universe has been a hit. Recently, he revealed his favorite character from this world, and it’s none other than Ranveer Singh’s Simmba. He also revealed that he knew Simmba was going to rock when he saw the final edit, saying it was evident the film would take things to another level.

Yes, you read that right! In an interview with Mashable India, Rohit Shetty shared his thoughts on Simmba and said, "I think the most lovable is Simmba." (I think Simmba is the most lovable).

When it was mentioned that Simmba was a crack, he replied, "Aesa nahi hai ki it was a surprise for us. Jab hum ne final edit bhi dekha toh it was like jab second hald Simmba aayega toh film alag level pe chalega. (We knew that. It wasn’t a surprise for us. When we saw the final edit, we knew that once the second half of Simmba kicked in, the film would take things to another level)."

It was then pointed out that Ranveer Singh got all the best lines in Simmba, Rohit Shetty chuckled and added, "Woh mera thoda favorite bhi hai. (It's actually my little favorite too)."

In a recent exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, Rohit Shetty addressed fan questions, including one from a Simmba enthusiast asking if a sequel or a Simmba appearance in the Golmaal universe was on the cards. Laughing, the director joked, "That will become too much. Mere pe taras khao. (Have mercy on me). This universe coming here, that universe going there. Simmba will happen, obviously; it’s one of the most loved characters in the cop universe.”

Advertisement

He went on to say, “But as I said, we’ll concentrate on comedy first and then come back to it, because constantly making cop films since Simmba in 2018 might be too much for the audience as well."

Simmba, directed by Rohit Shetty, stars Ranveer Singh as Sangram Bhalerao, a police officer with a questionable moral compass who is transformed after a life-changing event. Paired with Sara Ali Khan, the film combines thrilling action sequences with a deep dive into moral conflicts.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Is Rohit Shetty planning a standalone Chulbul Pandey Vs Singham film with Salman Khan, Ajay Devgn? Director spills beans