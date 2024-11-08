EXCLUSIVE: Is Rohit Shetty planning a standalone Chulbul Pandey Vs Singham film with Salman Khan, Ajay Devgn? Director spills beans

Over a decade ago, Rohit Shetty introduced us to the legendary Bajirao Singham, portrayed by Ajay Devgn, a fearless cop who has continued to captivate audiences. The latest addition to the franchise, Singham Again, once again brings Ajay Devgn back to his iconic role under Shetty’s direction. In an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, Rohit Shetty spilled the beans on whether he is planning a standalone film Chulbul Pandey Vs Singham starring both Salman Khan and Ajay Devgn, breaking away from their established shared universe.

Rohit Shetty and Ajay recently graced Pinkvilla's exclusive Masterclass. During the session, the audience was asked if they would like to see Bajirao Singham and Chulbul Pandey (Ajay Devgn and Salman Khan) in a film together. The crowd went wild, shouting "yes!"

The excitement grew when the question turned to whether they wanted to see the iconic characters in a face-off or supporting each other. The response was overwhelmingly to "versus," and Ajay Devgn couldn’t help but smile, saying, "I knew it."

When the filmmaker was asked about his future plans regarding the same, he jokingly responded, "It’s just been a week since the film (Singham Again) has been released. Give me some time." When asked about Mission Chulbul Singham, he said, "It will take time."

Rohit Shetty was also asked if he would direct a Chulbul Pandey vs Singham film, whether it would be a standalone movie or part of a shared universe. He responded, “No, that has to be standalone.”

Salman Khan has officially entered Rohit’s cop universe. The post-credit scene of Singham Again teases his iconic character, Chulbul Pandey, joining forces with Ajay’s Singham in the upcoming Mission Chulbul Singham. With a fresh full-beard look, the superstar’s entrance sparked a frenzy in theaters.

Meanwhile, Singham Again, directed by Rohit Shetty, hit theaters on November 1, delivering a wave of excitement with fresh faces in the cop universe. Arjun Kapoor takes on the role of the villain, Danger Lanka, while Deepika Padukone joins as Lady Singham, Shakti Shetty, and Tiger Shroff makes an appearance as ACP Satya.

Fans also get to see familiar faces like Ranveer Singh as Simmba and Akshay Kumar as Veer Suryavanshi. Ajay Devgn impresses once again with his emotional depth, anchoring the film with his action-packed and intense performance.

