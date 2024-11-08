Why Uorfi Javed wants to hack Ranveer Singh's social media account? Hint: It has connection to his daughter Dua Padukone Singh

Uorfi Javed, known for being a popular social media personality and actress, has an ardent fan following owing to her bold and unfiltered personality. She has garnered massive attention because of her avant-garde fashion sense which is admired by many. Recently, the actress, who likes Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh, talked about him and his daughter Dua Padukone Singh in a latest interview.

In a recent interview with Instant Bollywood, Uorfi Javed was asked whose social media account she would want to steal for 24 hours, Uorfi said, "Ranveer Singh's account." She continued, "I like him. I'll see his daughter's face which he has not revealed yet."

Uorfi stated, "Mai voh (photo) khicke fir mai logo se paise mangungi. Dekhna hai toh paise do. So yaha mera dimaag chal rha hai smart. (I will click her picture and ask for money from people to see his daughter's picture. Here, my brain is working smart)."

For the uninformed, Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone welcomed their daughter on September 8, 2024. On November 1 the couple announced that their baby has been named Dua Padukone Singh.

In an interaction with Karan Johar on Koffee With Karan 7, Ranveer Singh had praised Uorfi Javed's fashion sense when he graced the show with Alia Bhatt. In rapid fire with Karan questioned Ranveer, "Whose nightmare it would be to repeat an outfit too quickly?" Ranveer had answered, "Uorfi Javed." He then said, "She is a fashion icon."

Over the years, Uorfi Javed played pivotal roles in several Television shows such as Meri Durga, Bepannaah, Daayan, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 and more. Uorfi was also seen as a contestant in Karan Johar hosted controversial reality show, Bigg Boss OTT Season 1.

On Television, Uorfi Javed was last seen in the hit dating reality show, MTV Splitsvilla X5. In this show, she appeared on weekends joining Sunny Leone and Tanuj Virwani and was known to be the mischief maker. Uorfi was known to bring unexpected twists and turns in the game.

Uorfi was also seen in a web show, Follow Kar Lo Yaar and as a mentor in another web series, Playground.

