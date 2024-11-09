EXCLUSIVE: Will Ranveer Singh’s Simmba appear in Golmaal universe? Rohit Shetty REACTS

Rohit Shetty’s latest release, Singham Again, is creating buzz for all the right reasons. Known for delivering hit cop films, Shetty has fans eagerly awaiting sequels. In an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, the filmmaker confirmed plans for Sooryavanshi 2 with Akshay Kumar and Simmba 2 with Ranveer Singh. When asked if Simmba could appear into the Golmaal universe, he joked, asking fans to 'have mercy' on him, saying that managing such a crossover would be a bit much.

After Singham Again hit the screens, we sat down with Ajay Devgn and Rohit Shetty for an insightful conversation. During our chat, the host posed some fan-submitted questions, including one from an enthusiastic Akshay Kumar fan eager to know if Sooryavanshi 2 was on the horizon, especially after enjoying Akshay’s cameo in Singham Again.

Rohit replied, "It will take time. Again a cop film will take a bit of time, maybe a year or so. But yes, after that, I will plan. It’s too early to say which one I will start first."

Another fan-submitted question noted their love for Ranveer Singh in Simmba and asked if they could look forward to Simmba 2, either as a standalone film or with Simmba appearing in the Golmaal universe.

The director laughingly replied, "That will become too much. Mere pe taras khao. (Have mercy on me!). This universe coming here, that universe going there. Simmba will happen, obviously; it’s one of the most loved characters in the cop universe.”

He further added, “But as I said, we’ll concentrate on comedy first, and then come back to it, because constantly making cop films since Simmba in 2018 might be too much for the audience as well."

In Sooryavanshi, Akshay Kumar takes on the lead role as DCP Veer Sooryavanshi, an anti-terrorism officer driven by duty and courage. Katrina Kaif stars alongside him as the female lead, while Ajay Devgn and Ranveer Singh make impactful appearances, reprising their roles as Singham and Simmba, respectively, adding to the film's powerful cop-universe appeal.

On the other hand, Simba, directed by Rohit Shetty, showcases Ranveer Singh as Sangram Bhalerao, a cop who begins as morally questionable but finds his path to justice, motivated by a life-altering experience. Alongside Sara Ali Khan, the film brings intense action and explores themes of redemption and the fight for justice. Set within the same cinematic universe as Shetty’s Singham series, Simmba blends thrilling action with moral dilemmas.

Meanwhile, Golmaal is the director’s beloved comedy franchise, spanning four films—Golmaal: Fun Unlimited, Golmaal Returns, Golmaal 3, and Golmaal Again. Known for its humor and dynamic cast, the series features Ajay Devgn, Arshad Warsi, and Tusshar Kapoor in central roles, each installment delivering laughter and chaotic adventures.

