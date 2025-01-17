Saif Ali Khan Attack: All you need to know about people connected with this unfortunate incident which left actor brutally injured

The tragic incident that unfolded at Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan’s residence in Mumbai on January 16, 2025, has shocked the entire film industry. The break-in at the celeb’s house and the brutal attack on the Race actor raised an alarm questioning the security of the people living in the posh locality in Bandra. While the teams of abled officers are investigating the matter, we take a look at the people who are involved in this high-profile case.

Suspect caught in CCTV footage

After the incident, CCTV footage from the Satguru Sharan building, where Saif, Kareena, and their two children live, showed a masked man coming down the stairs from the sixth floor. The individual had their face concealed with a cloth and was spotted on camera at 1:37 am, dressed in a T-shirt and jeans and carrying a backpack.

Dr. Niraj Uttamani, the COO of Lilavati Hospital

Soon after Saif Ali Khan was admitted to the hospital, the doctors started their procedures. Later, Dr. Niraj Uttamani, the COO of Lilavati Hospital, addressed the media and briefed them about the Bollywood actor’s condition. He informed that Khan was admitted at 2 AM with multiple major injuries.

Daya Nayak, Mumbai's encounter specialist

After the high-profile case made headlines, Mumbai's Encounter specialist, Daya Nayak, was brought in to investigate the case. He has an impressive record of 84 reported encounters.

Eliyama Philip, the nurse who protected Jeh

Eliyama Philip, a 56-year-old nurse, is employed by the celebs to take care of the younger son, Jeh. She was the first one to spot the intruder inside the child’s room. She stated that the suspect asked her to keep her voice down and allegedly demanded Rs 1 crore from her. After she refused, she was attacked by the masked man.

Auto driver who took Saif Ali Khan to the Hospital

After Saif Ali Khan was attacked by the intruder, his elder son Ibrahim Ali Khan took him to Mumbai’s Lilavati Hospital in an auto-rickshaw in the unavailability of any car. While talking to ABP News, auto driver Bhajan Singh Rana revealed he didn’t recognize the injured actor in the first instance, who was soaked in blood. Singh shared that a small child and one other person accompanied him.

