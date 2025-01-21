Saif Ali Khan Attack: Celebrity bodyguard Yusuf Ibrahim opens up on intruder reaching actor’s house, calls it ‘big mistake of the society’

Trigger Warning: This article contains gruesome details of violence that could be triggering for some readers.

The recent attack on Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan at his Bandra residence has left the nation stunned and raised concerns about his and his home's security. Celebrity bodyguard Yusuf Ibrahim, who manages a security service for Bollywood personalities, spoke about the shocking knife attack, describing it as a 'significant failure of society.'

In a conversation with Zoom, Yusuf Ibrahim highlighted challenges in the security sector. He explained how underpayment and unrealistic expectations often force guards to work multiple shifts, leading to fatigue and lapses in performance. He emphasized that low wages make it difficult for security personnel, especially those relocating to Mumbai from rural areas, to sustain themselves, ultimately compromising the quality of security services.

Yusuf further stated that fair wages encourage better performance and vigilance among security personnel, reducing risks. Highlighting the recent incident at Saif Ali Khan's home, he expressed concern over how the intruder accessed the apartment, attributing such lapses to systemic issues like underpaid and overworked guards.

He said, "I don't know how the accused managed to reach Saif's apartment undetected. It's a big mistake of the society itself. I don't know how much they are paying the security guards."

In the early hours of January 16, a burglar broke into Saif Ali Khan's Bandra home and attacked him. The intruder stabbed him multiple times, with two injuries posing serious risk due to their proximity to his spine. The incident occurred as the actor attempted to protect his staff, who were initially assaulted by the attacker.

Saif underwent surgery to remove a 2.5-inch blade and was admitted to the ICU but is now recovering. Authorities later arrested the assailant, Mohammed Shehzad, an illegal immigrant from Bangladesh and former wrestler, who reportedly exploited security lapses to target the residence.

After five days in Lilavati Hospital, Saif was discharged on January 21. He had undergone multiple surgeries but appeared cheerful as he greeted fans upon returning home. Kareena Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan were spotted at the hospital prior to his release. In response to the attack, security at his residence has been significantly increased, with additional personnel deployed to ensure safety.

