Saif Ali Khan waves at fans and paps after returning home post-discharge; netizens say 'Once a hero always a hero'
Trigger Warning: This article contains gruesome details of violence that could be triggering for some readers.
Saif Ali Khan was discharged from Lilavati Hospital on Tuesday, January 21, after spending five days there following a stabbing incident at his Bandra residence. The actor, who underwent multiple surgeries for his injuries, was seen waving to his fans and smiling brightly as he returned home. His supporters praised his resilience, calling him a true hero.
A viral Instagram video shows Saif Ali Khan returning home after being discharged from the hospital, surrounded by heavy security. The actor, sporting a clean-shaven look, confidently walks while waving at fans and photographers, flashing a bright smile. Bandages on his hand and neck are visible, reflecting his recovery from the recent incident.
As soon as the video went viral, fans couldn’t resist calling him a ‘hero’. A user wrote, “Real king of Bollywood saved his family.” Another commented, “Once a hero always a hero.” One more wrote, “Real hero.” Another added, “Hero in real life.”
Before Saif's discharge, his wife Kareena Kapoor and daughter Sara Ali Khan were seen at the hospital. Security around the actor’s home was ramped up, with a large force stationed outside for added protection.
On January 16, the actor was attacked by a burglar at his Bandra home in the early hours. The intruder stabbed him multiple times, with two wounds being critical due to their proximity to his spine.
The actor was attempting to stop the attacker, who had first assaulted the house help. Saif underwent surgery to remove a 2.5-inch knife blade and was placed in ICU, though he’s now out of danger. The police arrested the assailant, Mohammed Shehzad, a Bangladeshi national who had entered India illegally.
He had targeted the actor's residence after noticing security lapses. Shehzad, a former wrestler, was working locally and was arrested for attempted robbery.
