Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor's wedding was toughest to manage, says security consultant Yusuf Ibrahim; shares which star's wedding was easiest

Celebrity weddings are a grand affair in Bollywood, and despite the couple's requests for privacy, the media and fans try their best to uncover vital information. Recently, celebrity security consultant Yusuf Ibrahim revealed that it was toughest for them to manage Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's marriage. Fans and media people gathered outside their building, creating chaos. Due to the covid-19 period, Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal's wedding was easy to manage.

In a new interview with Siddharth Kannan, Yusuf Ibrahim, a popular security consultant in Bollywood, discussed his experience providing security to high-profile weddings. During the conversation, he was asked about the toughest and easiest wedding to manage. In his response, Ibrahim revealed that managing Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's wedding in April 2022 at their Pali Hill residence in Mumbai was a big challenge.

He explained that the couple kept their wedding a secret, yet around 350 media personnel and thousands of fans gathered outside their building, causing chaos. They blocked the way and made it difficult for guests to enter the venue.

"It got even more challenging because even the guests at the wedding were celebrities. The chaos was such that even the people residing in the building got annoyed and were immensely troubled," he shared.

Consequently, Yusuf delegated a team of 60 bouncers who worked in shifts of eighteen hours each 24/7 for six days to ensure the security of the place. The situation became dire when the media attempted to climb the walls to get a glimpse of the couple and Alia Bhatt's bridal outfit. But, to manage this issue, the security consultant made some guards stand in uniform and others in civil clothing to monitor the situation secretly.

On the other hand, he found Alia's Kalank co-star Varun Dhawan's Wedding to be the easiest one to manage. He described that the couple organized their wedding at a resort during the COVID-19 pandemic. So, there were less fans and media. Yusuf said, "The family went in and came out only after three days. So there was nothing much to manage." As a result, the wedding was a more peaceful affair.

