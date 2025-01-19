Saif Ali Khan Attack: 1st visual of main accused OUT; granted 5-day police custody after being taken to court

On Sunday, January 19, 2025, Mumbai Police arrested an accused in the Saif Ali Khan stabbing case from Thane. He has been identified as a Bangladeshi National, Mohammad Shariful Islam Shehzad. Following his arrest, he was taken to the court, where the police granted him 5-day-police custody.

Several visuals have surfaced on the internet that showed the arrested accused in Saif Ali Khan’s stabbing incident being taken to court. Shahzad was seen surrounded by heavy police force while being taken in the van to be presented before the court.

Arrested accused in Saif Ali Khan case being taken to court

Notably, his face was covered with a black cloth, but his navy blue shirt and black pants bore a resemblance to the picture of the accused released by the police in the wee hours of Sunday.

The photo of the accused released by Mumbai Police

Minutes later, ANI reported that the court had sent the accused into police custody for 5 days. "Saif Ali Khan Attack case | Accused Mohammad Shariful Islam Shehzad was produced in Bandra Holiday Court in Mumbai. The Court has granted his 5-day police custody," read the official tweet shared by the news agency.

Take a look

On Sunday morning, the picture of the arrested accused, Vijay Das, was confirmed by the Mumbai Police. He is said to have been working as a waiter at a restaurant and also confessed to committing the crime.

After the arrest was made, Mumbai DCP Zone 9 Dixit Gedam held a press conference and confirmed the identity of the accused as Mohammad Shariful Islam Shehzad, aged 30 years old. According to Gedam, he entered Saif’s home with the intention of robbery. He also mentioned that the accused would be presented before the court, where his custody would be demanded.

Advertisement

DCP further stated on the prima facie, that the accused hails from Bangladesh who entered India illegally and changed his name to Vijay Das. "He came to Mumbai 5–6 months ago. He stayed in Mumbai for a few days and then in the vicinity of Mumbai. The accused used to work in a housekeeping agency," he said, further adding that the accused didn’t possess any valid Indian documents.

ALSO READ: Saif Ali Khan Attack Case: Arrested accused’s 1st confession statement OUT; suspect held in custody from Durg released