Saif Ali Khan Attack: Imtiaz Ali expresses shock over unfortunate incident; ‘My heart goes out to Kareena...’

In a shocking turn of events, Saif Ali Khan was stabbed in the wee hours of Thursday at his residence in Mumbai. While the unfortunate incident has sent shockwaves through the entire film fraternity, renowned filmmaker Imtiaz Ali has also expressed his shock and concern for Kareena Kapoor and their family.

While speaking with News 18, Imtiaz Ali expressed disbelief over Saif Ali Khan being stabbed during an attempted robbery at his own home. The filmmaker said, “It is shocking to hear about the incident with Saif." He stated that he was concerned that the injuries were not severe and hoped for the actor to recover soon.

He further noted that Saif is being taken care of at Lilavati Hospital. "My heart goes out to Kareena, Saif, his children, and his family. I hope that he recovers very soon," he was quoted as saying.

Imtiaz Ali has worked with Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan in Jab We Met and Love Aaj Kal respectively.

For the unversed, Saif Ali Khan was stabbed multiple times during an attempted burglary at his residence. He was immediately rushed to the hospital, reportedly by his son, Ibrahim Ali Khan. The actor underwent a surgery.

Meanwhile, hours after the incident, Saif’s team issued an official statement that read, "There was an attempted burglary at Mr Saif Ali Khan's residence. He is currently in hospital undergoing surgery. We request the media and fans to be patient. It is a police matter. We will keep you updated on the situation."

In addition to this, Kareena’s team also issued a statement confirming the news. It was further revealed that the actor had sustained an injury on his arm, for which he was admitted to the hospital. The statement clarified that the rest of the family was doing fine.

Saif’s kids from Amrita Singh- Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan were seen arriving to visit their dad at the hospital.

