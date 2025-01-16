Saif Ali Khan Attack: Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Karisma Kapoor visit actor at Lilavati hospital after surgery; WATCH

Saif Ali Khan was attacked early Thursday when an intruder broke into his home during a burglary. He sustained several injuries and was swiftly taken to Lilavati Hospital for surgery. Thankfully, he is now stable. Following the surgery, Kareena Kapoor's cousin, Ranbir Kapoor, accompanied by wife Alia Bhatt, along with Karisma Kapoor, visited Saif at the hospital.

Though Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt aren't directly seen in the video, their car is spotted outside the hospital. Ranbir, Kareena’s cousin, shares a strong bond with her, often spotted together at family gatherings.

Take a look at the video right below!

Kareena Kapoor's sister, Karisma Kapoor, was also seen at the hospital. Dressed in black, she was spotted standing outside before quickly getting into her car as it arrived.

Check out the video below!

Earlier, Saif's children from his first marriage to Amrita Singh, Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan, were spotted arriving at the hospital. They appeared concerned and hurried inside to see their father.

Around 2:30 am on Thursday, an intruder entered Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor's Bandra home. The commotion alerted the actor, who discovered an altercation between the intruder and his domestic staff.

When Saif attempted to intervene, the attacker stabbed him. The assault took place while Saif and their two children, Taimur and Jeh, were at home. As Saif recovers from multiple stab wounds, Mumbai Police have heightened their investigation, suspecting that the house help may have known the attacker.

Advertisement

Mumbai Police have launched a full investigation into the attack on Saif Ali Khan at his Bandra residence, located in the Satguru Sharan building, causing widespread concern in the film industry. The crime branch has deployed seven specialized teams to locate the attacker.

ALSO READ: Saif Ali Khan Attack: Report says house help allegedly allowed attacker's entry into their home; crime branch forms 7 teams to track down suspect