Saif Ali Khan Attack: House help allegedly allowed attacker's entry into their home; crime branch formed 7 teams to track down suspect; reports

Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan was attacked with a knife by an intruder at his Mumbai home early Thursday morning. After surgery, he is now stable and out of danger. Reports suggest that the attacker had connections with a member of the household staff who allegedly assisted in the intruder's entry and may have been hiding within the building. The crime branch has reportedly formed seven teams to track down the suspect.

As reported by NDTV, initial details pointed to an unauthorized entry into Saif Ali Khan's residence, but CCTV footage revealed no signs of anyone entering the premises within two hours before the attack.

Sources now suggest that the attacker might be connected to one of the household staff members, who allegedly assisted the intruder in gaining access to the house, and it's believed the assailant could have been hiding inside the building.

A Mumbai Police team is currently investigating the attack at Saif's residence in the Satguru Sharan building, which has sent shockwaves through the film industry.

The crime branch has set up seven teams to track down the suspect. Three of these teams are conducting searches across various parts of the city, while one is reviewing CCTV footage for potential clues. Additionally, a team is on standby to travel outside Mumbai if necessary.

Following the knife attack on actor, sniffer dogs have been deployed, and additional security measures have been implemented outside the building where he lives with his family.

Police confirmed that an unidentified individual was found in the bedroom of Saif and Kareena Kapoor’s son, Jehangir. Alarmed by the intruder, housekeeper Mrs. Ariyama Phillips, also known as Lima, raised a cry, prompting Saif Ali Khan to intervene.

The intruder then attacked Saif with a sharp weapon, causing multiple injuries. The housekeeper was also hurt during the incident. A forensic officer stated that fingerprints were collected from the crime scene, and further details would be shared by senior officers.

