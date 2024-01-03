Saif Ali Khan-Sujoy Ghosh to team up? Jaane Jaan director says ‘I’ve been pursuing him’ since Jhankaar Beats
Jaane Jaan director Sujoy Ghosh has been wanting to direct Saif Ali Khan for a long time, and said that he has been pursuing him since his feature directorial debut Jhankaar Beats.
Kareena Kapoor Khan made her OTT debut with director Sujoy Ghosh’s film Jaane Jaan, which released in September last year. While Kareena, Vijay Varma and Jaideep Ahlawat delivered excellent performances, did you know Saif Ali Khan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan were the first choices for the film? Saif and Sujoy Ghosh have never collaborated for a film, however, the director recently shared that he has been trying to work with Saif Ali Khan for a long time.
Sujoy Ghosh on wanting to work with Saif Ali Khan
In an interview with News18, Sujoy Ghosh said that he has been trying to work with Saif Ali Khan for a long time, and has been pursuing him since his first feature directorial Jhankaar Beats. He said that he is currently in search of a script that can make his dream come true. “If there is ever a script, yes. I’ve been pursuing him since my first film, Jhankaar Beats,” said Sujoy Ghosh.
Jhankaar Beats, which released in 2003, starred Juhi Chawla, Sanjay Suri, Rahul Bose, Shayan Munshi, Rinke Khanna and Riya Sen. This film marked Sujoy Ghosh's feature directorial debut. Post that, he went on to direct a number of other films including Aladin, Kahaani, Kahaani 2, and Badla.
Meanwhile, during Jaane Jaan trailer launch, Sujoy Ghosh said that he was initially supposed to do the film with Saif Ali Khan. He said that Saif has a history with the film and then, like a true husband, he ‘shoved down his responsibilities on Kareena’. “We were supposed to do the film but we couldn’t make it and I believe that every film has its own destiny and now it has happened with Kareena so for me it has come a full circle,” he said.
Sujoy Ghosh’s upcoming project
Meanwhile, Sujoy Ghosh will be directing Shah Rukh Khan and his daughter Suhana Khan in an action-packed thriller. Pinkvilla exclusively informed readers that the film, produced by Red Chillies Entertainment with Siddharth Anand’s Marflix Entertainment, has been titled King. Shah Rukh and Suhana are all set to start shooting for this film in January.
ALSO READ: ‘I don’t care if my lines are showing’; Kareena Kapoor says industry focuses on how actors look
Star
Blake Lively
NET Worth: ~ 362.58 K USD (RS 3 cr)
2023 was eventful for Hollywood. From breakups, reconciliations, divorces, and proposals, not one moment went by that skipped our attention. A lot of them also went on strike; I mean, it's about time! Perhaps that's why so many well-known celebrities, for their active social media presence, avoided the gr...Read more
Movie
The Crown Season 6
The final season of The Crown has revealed some shocking truths. The season features the tragic death of Princess Diana in a car crash, leaving viewers stunned. For fans of Diana, the final season is heartbreaking as they witness the premature loss of their beloved princess. What's even more startling is the tumultuous relati...Read more