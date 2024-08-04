Sajid Khan mourns loss of 'mummy' Menka Irani and drops emotional post: 'Still can't believe you are gone'

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of death.

Sajid Khan and Farah Khan’s mother Menka Irani passed away on July 26 in Mumbai. She was 79. Soon after the news of her unfortunate demise surfaced, several Bollywood celebrities including Shah Rukh Khan with family, Akshay Kumar, Hrithik Roshan and many more arrived to pay their last respects. Now days after, Sajid Khan for the first time dropped an emotional post dedicating his mother.

Today, on August 4, a while back, Sajid Khan took to his Instagram handle and shared his precious childhood photograph with his mother, Menka Irani. In the picture, his mother was seen wrapping her arm around the filmmaker’s shoulder while the duo flashed sweet smiles for the click. Meanwhile, his mother’s elegance and charm are unmissable.

Sharing the post, Sajid expressed with a heavy heart, "Still can’t believe you are gone…love u forever mummy…" He also added, Olivia Erla O Byrne’s song Mother Of Mine in the background.

Take a look

Following the news of Irani’s passing away, Bollywood celebrities like Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Rani Mukerji, Fardeen Khan, and Shah Rukh Khan with his wife Gauri Khan and daughter Suhana Khan arrived to be with the family in the toughest phase. In addition to this, several television celebrities also stood by the Khan family.

Just a few days before her passing, Farah and Sajid celebrated their mother’s 79th birthday on July 12.

Advertisement

Sharing an endearing note, the Om Shanti Om director had written, "We all take our mothers for granted..especially me! This last month has been a revelation on how much i lov my mom Menka.. she s been the strongest, bravest person iv ever seen.. sense of humour intact even after multiple surgeries. Happy birthday mom! Today’s a good day to come back home (accompanied by a red-heart emoji)can’t wait for you to get strong enough to start fighting with me again.. i Lov u(accompanied by a red-heart emoji)"

Meanwhile, Sajid penned, "Happy Birthday mummy…"

Take a look

For the unversed, Farah and Sajid Khan’s mother, Menka, was the sister of child actors Daisy Irani and Honey Irani. She also worked as an actor in the film Bachpan (1963), which starred Salman Khan’s father and scriptwriter, Salim Khan.

ALSO READ: Meena Kumari 91st Birth Anniversary: Did you know ‘Tragedy Queen’ used to hide her left hand in front of cameras? Here's why