Hrithik Roshan’s cousin Pashmina Roshan feels his GF Saba Azad is like her ‘sister’: ‘I forget she is…’

Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad have been together for quite some time now and going strong with their relationship. On various occasions, we’ve seen the Karwaan actress bonding well and spending time with the Roshan family. Meanwhile, Hrithik’s cousin, Pashmina Roshan who recently debuted with Ishq Vishq Rebound talked about her warm bond with Azad.

While speaking to Instant Bollywood, Pashmina was asked about her bond with Hrithik Roshan’s girlfriend, Saba Azad. In response to this, she stated that she couldn’t explain their equation in three or four words. She further stated that one needs to spend a week with her to let her explain how "amazing" she is.

Pashmina went on to state, "There are points when I forget she is my brother’s girlfriend and I think that this is my sister, my friend, why are you hanging with her? Let us hang out with her.”

She further elaborated on her bond with Saba Azad, stating that she is "grateful" to have her in her life. "There is not one thing that I cannot run by her. I know when I do tell her things, she doesn't judge me. Whenever I share a happy moment with her, she is happy for me. When I tell her a moment of contention in my life, she is as perplexed for me as I am. And she is there sitting down trying to solve my problems with me."

She further shared that whenever she shares a "happy moment" she is "happy" for her. When she shares a "moment of contention" in her life, Azad is equally "perplexed" and she sits down with her, trying to solve her problems. "It feels like I’ve known her for all my life,” she added.

Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad made their first public appearance at Karan Johar's 50th birthday bash in 2022. While the couple likes to keep their relationship low-key, their public appearances and mushy social media posts often catch attention.

Pashmina Roshan’s debut film, Ishq Vishk Rebound also starred Jibraan Khan and Rohit Saraf.

