Menka Irani Passes Away: Shah Rukh Khan and wife Gauri arrive at Farah Khan’s house to mourn her mother's demise; WATCH

On July 26, B-town was shocked to learn about the tragic demise of filmmakers Farah Khan and Sajid Khan’s mother, Menka Irani. The 79-year-old took her last breath on Friday . Since then, several B-town stars have been visiting the Om Shanti Om director’s home to pay their last respect to the departed soul.

Minutes ago, Shah Rukh Khan and his wife Gauri also drove down to her residence to extend their heartfelt condolences to the grieving family.

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri arrive to mourn the loss of Farah Khan’s mother

Farah Khan and Sajid Khan’s close industry friend, Shah Rukh Khan made a conscious effort to be by the filmmaker siblings after their mother Menka Irani passed away. Minutes ago, on July 26, the Jawan actor stepped out of his swanky luxury car that halted at Farah’s Mumbai residence. SRK was joined by his wife Gauri Khan and his manager.

B-town celebs arrive to extend their heartfelt condolences

Soon after Farah and Sajid’s mom left for her heavenly abode, several B-town celebrities started arriving at her home to pay their last respects. Among them were Heeramandi filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Bollywood actors Kajol, Rani Mukerji, Shilpa Shetty, Fardeen Khan, Sanjay Kapoor, and producer Bhushan Kumar. Politician Shiv Thakare and TV personality Shoaib Ibrahim also arrived.

Farah Khan’s last post for her mother Menka

Nearly two weeks ago, Farah took to social media and dropped an adorable image of her mother to wish her on her 79th birthday. The Main Hoon Na director lauded her mom’s sense of humor and stated how she remained unmoved despite multiple surgeries.

Khan wrote in the captions, “We all take our mothers for granted..especially me! This last month has been a revelation on how much i lov my mom Menka.. she s been the strongest, bravest person iv ever seen.. sense of humour intact even after multiple surgeries. Happy birthday mom! Today’s a good day to come back home can’t wait for you to get strong enough to start fighting with me again.. i Lov u.”

For those unknown, Menka Irani was a part of the 1963 movie, Bachpan which was led by Salman Khan’s father Salim Khan.

