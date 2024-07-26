Menka Irani passes away: Rani Mukerji, Sanjay Kapoor and more reach Farah Khan’s house to pay their last respects

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to death.

July 26 came with a shocker for the entire industry as the mother of Farah Khan and Sajid Khan, Menka Irani left for her heavenly abode. This sadly came just days after Irani celebrated her 79th birthday. Several media reports suggest that she has been ailing for quite some time now.

Celebrities reach Farah Khan's house to pay their last respect to Menka Irani

Several industry veterans have started arriving at Farah Khan's in order to pay their last respects to Menka Irani. Watch here:-

For the unversed, Menka Irani was a part of the 1963 movie, Bachpan which was headlined by Salman Khan’s father Salim Khan.

ALSO READ: Salman Khan parties sans Kareena Kapoor!