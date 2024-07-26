Farah Khan and Sajid Khan's mother Menka Irani passes away at 79

Trigger Warning: This article contains a mention of death.

In a shocking turn of events, it has been revealed that filmmakers Farah Khan and Sajid Khan’s mother, Menka Irani sadly passed away. She was 79 and took her last breath on Friday, July 26. According to a report published in Indian Express, she had been hailing for quite some time. For the unversed, she had been a part of the 1963 movie, Bachpan, which also starred Salman Khan’s father Salim Khan.

Farah Khan's mother Menka Irani passes away

The shocking news has come days after Farah Khan’s mother celebrated her 79th birthday.

Farah Khan's heartfelt birthday wish for her mother

It was just a few days back on July 12; the Om Shanti Om director had dropped a delightful post on her mother’s birthday. In the couple of pictures posted, she was seen beaming sweet smiles for the camera, posing alongside her mother.

Extending her warm birthday wish, Farah expressed her emotions in the caption stating, We all take our mothers for granted..especially me! This last month has been a revelation on how much i lov my mom Menka.. she s been the strongest, bravest person iv ever seen.. sense of humour intact even after multiple surgeries.

Happy birthday mom! Today’s a good day to come back home (accompanied by a red-heart emoji)can’t wait for you to get strong enough to start fighting with me again.. i Lov u(accompanied by a red-heart emoji)"

Advertisement

Take a look

Veteran actor Anil Kapoor along with Zareen Khan, Huma Qureshi, Abhishek Bachchan, Ananya Panday were among others to pour their love in the comments section in the form of their heartfelt wishes.

About Menka Irani

For the unversed, Farah Khan’s mother was the eldest sister of actress and writer Honey Irani who was earlier married to veteran lyricist, Javed Akhtar.

Additionally, her sister, Daisy Irani has also been one of the renowned faces of the film industry. Starting off her career as a child artist, she went on to receive recognition for her roles in movies like Naya Daur, Bandish, Kya Kehna, Happy New Year, and more.

After getting married to Kamran Khan, Menka welcomed their first child, Farah Khan in 1965, and five years later in 1970, the couple was blessed with a son, Sajid Khan.

Team Pinkvilla extends its heartfelt condolences to Farah Khan and her family to bear the toughest phase of their lives.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Sonu Nigam gets emotional at Tishaa Kumar’s prayer-meet; Krishan Kumar consoles him as he breaks down in his lap