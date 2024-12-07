Salman Khan admits checking his zip and clothing before stepping on stage: ‘I pray to upar wala that…’

Salman Khan has arrived in Dubai for the highly anticipated Da-Bangg Reloaded Tour, where he’s set to captivate the audience with his electrifying performances, hilarious antics, and signature swag. Ahead of his show at Dubai Harbour on December 7, he confessed to checking his zip and outfit before stepping on stage. He humorously added that if he forgets, he prays to ‘upar wala’ that the audience won’t notice.

At a pre-concert press conference, Salman Khan shared his lighthearted and candid approach to preparing for his stage performances. He revealed, I check my clothing first, zip and all. I pray that I don’t forget a step.”



The Bollywood superstar further added, “Even if I do forget, then I pray to upar wala (God) that the audience shouldn’t come to know and that this act should complete without me running out of breath. So these are my thoughts and so far it’s been all good.”

Earlier, the Sikandar actor took to Instagram to share an exciting poster of Da-Bangg The Tour, announcing his arrival in Dubai for a thrilling performance. The poster also featured stars like Jacqueline Fernandez, Sonakshi Sinha, Tamannaah Bhatia, Disha Patani, Prabhu Deva, Sunil Grover, Aastha Gill, and Maniesh Paul, suggesting that they too will join him at Dubai Harbour on December 7.

In the caption, Salman wrote, “DUBAI get ready for DA-BANGG THE TOUR - RELOADED on 7th December 2024.”

Advertisement

Take a look at his post right below!

Salman Khan’s Da-Bangg Reloaded tour is also set to visit other major cities in the Middle East, including Jeddah and Doha.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, alongside his concert commitments, the actor is currently shooting for his upcoming film, Sikandar. Directed by AR Murugadoss and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, the movie features a star-studded cast, including Rashmika Mandanna, Suniel Shetty, Kajal Aggarwal, Sharman Joshi, Anjini Dhawan, Prateik Babbar, and Sathyaraj.

Sikandar is scheduled for a grand Eid release on March 30, 2025.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more such news!

ALSO READ: Salman Khan House Firing Case: Bombay High Court finds no basis against police after Anuj Thapan’s custodial death