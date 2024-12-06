WATCH: Rashmika Mandanna catches an evening show of Pushpa 2 with rumored boyfriend Vijay Deverakonda’s family

Rashmika Mandanna is drawing all the spotlight at the moment, courtesy of the fantastic performance she delivered in her recent release Pushpa 2: The Rule. Amid all the heightened praises coming her way, the diva was spotted lately attending a show of the film at a theater in Hyderabad.

Soon, the videos of her visit surfaced online. However, what caught our attention was the fact that she was accompanied by none other than her rumored beau Vijay Deverakonda’s mother and his brother Anand Deverakonda.

Watch the video here:

For those unaware, the actress is said to be in a relationship with her Dear Comrade co-star Vijay Deverakonda for quite some time now. While neither of them has openly admitted the same, their social media frequently proves the same.

Just a few days back, pictures of Vijay and Rashmika, respectively, had gone viral on the internet, which revealed that the two of them had gone on a lunch date together. While the actor could be seen closely looking at his food, the diva was captured from behind.

Here’s the viral picture of Vijay and Rashmika’s lunch date:

In one of his recent interviews with Curly Tales, Vijay Deverakonda had gone candid as he spoke about the matters of his heart. The actor admitted that he was not single and even revealed that he has dated an actress.

Moving forward, the actor also spoke about what he feels and understands by love and revealed, “I know what it feels like to be loved, and I know what it is to love. I don’t know unconditional love because my love comes with expectations, so clearly my love isn’t unconditional. I feel everything is over-romanticized."

On the other hand, Rashmika Mandanna, too, gave a cute answer when asked if she would get married to someone from the film industry.

While the diva blushed a bit at first, she quickly remarked without taking any names, “Everyone knows about it.”

Coming to her work front, after Pushpa 2, Rashmika Mandanna has a number of other projects lined up, including Chhaava, Kubera, The Girlfriend, Rainbow, and Sikandar.

