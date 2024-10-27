Salman Khan will take over Dubai with Da-Bangg The Tour- Reloaded on THIS date; Tamannaah Bhatia, Sonakshi Sinha, Jacqueline Fernandez and more to join

In a matter of weeks, Salman Khan will be taking over Dubai with his funny antics, entertaining dance moves, and unbeatable swag. Well, the superstar is returning with Da-Bangg The Tour-Reloaded and is set to perform at Dubai Harbour on December 7. The actor also took to his social media to make an official announcement of the same, making his fans jump in joy.

Taking to his Instagram, Salman Khan dropped a poster of Da-Bangg The Tour and announced that he will be coming to Dubai to entertain the audience. The poster also featured Jacqueline Fernandez, Sonakshi Sinha, Tamannaah Bhatia, Disha Patani, Prabhu Deva, Sunil Grover, Aastha Gill, and Maniesh Paul, hinting that they will also be at Dubai Harbour on December 7. In the caption, the superstar penned, “DUBAI get ready for DA-BANGG THE TOUR - RELOADED on 7th December 2024.”

Upon reading about this great news, Khan’s fans got super excited. While some stated that the people of Dubai are lucky to watch his performance, others called him “Bollywood ka real king.” Professional Indian boxer Vijender Singh also commented that he is over the moon and also flying to the venue to see bhaijaan perform live.

The organizers of the tour also stated on their social media handle that it would be four hours of non-stop dance, fun, music, comedy, and more. In the clip they dropped, the Tiger 3 star can be heard saying “Swagat toh karo humara.” Sharing more details about the event, they mentioned in the caption, “It’s Happening, Dubai! Salman Khan and an all-star lineup featuring Jacqueline Fernandez, Sonakshi Sinha, Tamannaah Bhatia, Disha Patani, Prabhu Deva, Sunil Grover, Aastha Gill, and Maniesh Paul are bringing the heat to Dubai Harbour this December 7 with Da-Bangg Reloaded! This isn't just a concert—it’s a Bollywood celebration that will light up the stage like never before!”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Salman is currently busy hosting the reality TV show Bigg Boss Season 18. He will be seen in AR Murugadoss’s Sikandar, which is expected to hit cinema halls on Eid 2025.

