Salman Khan and Rashmika Mandanna to unite for another project after Sikandar? Here’s what we know

Rashmika Mandanna has been having a great time working on the sets of Salman Khan's Sikandar. She previously mentioned that her co-star looked after her when she wasn’t feeling well, highlighting their strong on-set bond. This growing camaraderie has now paved the way for further collaboration. According to recent reports, Rashmika has also been roped in for Salman Khan’s upcoming project with director Atlee.

As reported by Filmfare, Salman Khan and Rashmika Mandanna had a fantastic working relationship on the sets of Sikandar. It was also mentioned that Rashmika's performance in Pushpa 2 impressed both Salman and director Atlee, which led the makers to cast her in their upcoming film together.

Pinkvilla previously reported that director Atlee is currently preparing for his 6th directorial project, tentatively titled A6. In an exclusive update, we revealed that the film will star Salman Khan, and Atlee is aiming to pull off a major casting surprise by bringing either Rajinikanth or Kamal Haasan on board, to create one of the biggest films in Indian cinema.

When asked about Salman Khan's involvement in the film, the director gave a discreet confirmation and kept his response brief. He mentioned, "I’m definitely going to surprise everyone with the casting. What you’re thinking, yes, that's true.”

“But there's going to be an even bigger surprise. I’m not being boastful, but this will be one of the proudest films for our country. We seek everyone's blessings, so please pray for us. The casting is almost finalized and will be wrapped up in a few weeks. Expect a major announcement soon", he continued.

The film will be produced by Sun Pictures and is set to be filmed over the course of one year, beginning in the Summer of 2025.

It is expected to be Salman Khan’s major release for the big screen in 2026, with an official announcement anticipated next year, along with the release of proper promotional material. Details about the film remain confidential for the time being.