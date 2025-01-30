Ameesha Patel says Ranbir Kapoor & Hrithik Roshan are carrying forward Salman, SRK, Aamir’s legacy; her 3rd pick will surprise you

Ameesha Patel is known for speaking her heart out with utmost honesty. The actress has been in the industry for a long time, and she never shies away from expressing her opinion. Recently, she expressed her admiration towards younger actors as she credited Ranbir Kapoor, Hrithik Roshan, and Kartik Aaryan for carrying forward the legacy of Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, and Aamir Khan.

During a recent conversation with India Today Digital, Ameesha Patel talked about her thoughts on the pressures of stardom and the challenges faced by today’s actors. She said, “After Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan and Aamir Khan, Ranbir, Hrithik, and Kartik are definitely carrying the legacy forward, that's it. I feel that's where it might end. They’re the ones truly delivering, and it’s scary to think about what will happen to Bollywood after them.”

She further noted when the likes of Shah Rukh Khan, Sunny Deol, Ajay Devgn, Salman Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, or Hrithik Roshan release a film, there is immense pressure on them to match up to their previous blockbuster. However, she opined that every film can't be a colossal hit.

According to the Gadar 2 actress, the pressure on just a few ‘stars’ would’ve been lesser if it was evenly distributed across a wider group. However, now it is very challenging.

Advertisement

In addition to this, Ameesha also talked about her favorite actors from the younger lot of generation. She called Kartik Aaryan “fabulous", hailed Ayushmann Khurrana’s "outstanding work", and credited Rajkummar Rao for breaking the mold to "become almost like a mainstream hero". She also praised Shraddha Kapoor for doing some great work.

Ameesha went on to appreciate Ayushmann and Kartik for creating a place for themselves in the industry despite not belonging to a film family. “Ayushmann has taken bold steps—whether it be playing a bald man or dressing as a woman—and made them work. Similarly, Kartik has proven his ability to deliver hits consistently. Hats off to both of them for taking risks and making them count,” she said.

On the professional front, Ameesha Patel was last seen in Sunny Deol-led Gadar 2 reprising her role of Sakina. The film was released in 2023.