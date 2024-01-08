Salman Khan faces new threat as two men illegally enter his Panvel farmhouse

2 men illegally try to enter Salman Khan's Panvel farmhouse just months after he was given fresh death threats.

Ever since gangster Lawrence Bishnoi had sent out death threats to Salman Khan, everyone around him has been alert. In fact, recently as per reports, the actor received a death threat through social media after the release of his latest film Tiger 3. Mumbai Police then said that the actor’s security has been reviewed after this threat. And now the latest news is that two people tried to illegally enter Salman’s Panvel farmhouse.

