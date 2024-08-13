Salman Khan quips Manoj Kumar is 'taking away' writing credit of Kranti from Salim Khan and Javed Akhtar; latter says THIS

The doc-series Angry Young Men: The Salim-Javed Story is a collaboration between Salman Khan and Farhan Akhtar. The three-part series aims to celebrate the formidable creative partnership and legacy of the writer duo Salim Khan and Javed Akhtar. At the trailer launch event today, August 13, Salman quipped that Manoj Kumar is taking away the writing credit of Kranti. Javed Akhtar had a sarcastic reaction to this.

At the trailer launch event of Angry Young Men: The Salim-Javed Story, Farhan Akhtar opened up about Kranti. After he praised the film, Salman Khan quipped that Manoj Kumar was taking away the writing credit of the film from Javed Akhtar and Salim Khan.

Khan said, "Mr Manoj Kumar is taking away the credit from Salim-Javed. He has said that he has written it." To this, Farhan said that they will need to make a separate documentary on Manoj Kumar.

Reacting to this, Javed Akhtar sarcastically said, "I think it's very very honest of him that he has made this confession." Lastly, Salman added, "It's a fact. He says that I used to write and read it to them. But he did write it."

The 2:43 mins trailer showcases real-life chronicles of the legendary writer duo Salim Khan and Javed Akhtar. The video began with the Tiger 3 actor admitting to being "nervous" like never before followed by the likes of Farhan Akhtar, Zoya Akhtar, Javed Akhtar, Aamir Khan, Shatrughan Sinha, Hrithik Roshan, Shabana Azmi, Karan Johar, Jaya Bachchan, Yash, Amitabh Bachchan and more talking about the legendary writers.

After this, Zoya shared how the duo worked on 24 films, out of which 22 were blockbusters. We also get to hear Salim proclaiming, "ye dekhne ke baad Hollywood se call aana chahite mujhe ke we are short of stars." On the other hand, Aamir Khan explained their greatness, claiming that people would come to see films because of their names.

Additionally, Akhtar talked about their experience when people were shocked about writers demanding their credits. The docuseries will chronicle the journey of the legendary writers while working on cult-classic movies like Don, Sholay, and Deewar and what led to their split.

Meanwhile, Angry Young Men: The Salim-Javed Story will start streaming on Amazon Prime Video on August 20, 2024.

