Salman Khan shares beautiful advice with Arbaaz Khan and Malaika Arora’s son Arhaan in new Dumb Biryani teaser

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan is celebrated for his stellar performances and massive fan following, and he continues to win hearts with his thoughtful gestures. Recently, he unveiled the teaser of Dumb Biryani, a podcast featuring Arhaan Khan, the son of Arbaaz Khan and Malaika Arora. In the clip, the superstar shares heartfelt advice with Arhaan, making the moment truly unmissable and adding a personal touch to the podcast's buzz.

Today (January 31), Salman Khan took to Instagram to share the teaser of Dumb Biryani, marking his debut in the podcast world. Reflecting on his conversation with Arhaan Khan and his friends, which took place over a year ago, he humorously wondered if they even remembered his words of wisdom. The post created a buzz among fans, building excitement for the podcast's upcoming release.

The teaser also gives a glimpse of the actor in a playful moment with young Arhaan Khan, showcasing their bond. During the podcast, Salman delved into an engaging conversation with Arhaan and his friends, sharing profound life lessons.

He said, “You just need to be there for friends, family. The effort that you have to keep on, keep on, keep on putting in. If I give you advice, the way I speak to myself, okay, you would hate me. You would hate me because I speak to myself rather harshly.”

Salman Khan also shared a candid perspective on forgiveness and resilience, urging Arhaan and his friends to set boundaries. He highlighted the importance of mental strength, encouraging them to push forward even when faced with physical and psychological exhaustion. His words reflected a mix of tough love and motivation, making it clear that persistence and determination are key to overcoming challenges.

The podcast series Dumb Biryani offers a six-episode journey into the lives of Arhaan Khan, Dev Raiyani, and Arush Verma, exclusively streaming on their YouTube channel.

The series provides a unique glimpse into their personal experiences, covering a variety of relatable themes with raw and candid discussions. Previous episodes have featured notable guests, including Malaika Arora, Sohail Khan, Arbaaz Khan, Orry, and Neeraj Goyat, adding star power to the engaging format.

Meanwhile, Salman recently made a buzzworthy cameo as a special agent in Varun Dhawan’s action-packed thriller Baby John. The superstar is now immersed in filming his next big venture, Sikandar, an action thriller directed by AR Murugadoss and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala.

The film, co-starring Rashmika Mandanna, Sharman Joshi, Sathyaraj, and Prateik Babbar, is set to release during Eid 2025, promising another blockbuster treat for fans.