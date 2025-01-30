Salman Khan would make a great dacoit for lead role in Hindi remake of Daaku Maharaaj, says Pragya Jaiswal; 'He’d really bring...'
Bollywood icon Salman Khan, renowned for his stellar acting and massive fan base, has won hearts across the industry. Recently, actress Pragya Jaiswal picked him as her ideal choice to play the notorious dacoit in the Hindi remake of Daaku Maharaaj. She believes Salman would truly bring the character to life.
In a recent interview with IANS, Pragya Jaiswal was asked who would be the perfect actor to portray the infamous dacoit in the Hindi remake of Daaku Maharaaj. Without hesitation, she named the superstar. “I think Salman Khan sir would make a great dacoit. There’s a lot of horse riding in the film, and he’s so good at it. He’d really bring the character to life,” she added.
For the unversed, Salman is set to star in Sikandar, an action-packed entertainer slated for release on Eid 2025. A video of him has gone viral, capturing a moment as the superstar shot a scene from his upcoming film Sikandar at a railway station.
The video shows the Sikandar actor being escorted by a heavy police security force, with a massive crowd of fans gathered to catch a glimpse of the star. Dressed in a black shirt over a t-shirt and blue jeans, Salman exuded his usual charm, despite the frenzy around him.
As expected, fans went wild, shouting and screaming in excitement, trying to get his attention. Salman, known for his big heart, graciously smiled and waved at them in between takes, leaving his fans in awe.
Meanwhile, Sikandar, directed by AR Murugadoss, marks Khan’s reunion with producer Sajid Nadiadwala nearly a decade after Kick. Alongside Salman, the film features Rashmika Mandanna, Kajal Aggarwal, Sathyaraj, and Prateik Babbar in key roles. The film was announced on Eid last year and is one of the most highly anticipated films of the year.
