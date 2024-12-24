EXCLUSIVE: Sooraj Barjatya finds his new Prem; Signs Ayushmann Khurrana for next directorial

Over the years, Sooraj Barjatya has made a mark for himself with family entertainers like Maine Pyaar Kiya, Hum Aapke Hain Kaun, Hum Saath Saath Hai, Vivah, Prem Ratan Dhan Payo and Oonchai among others. He is among the most celebrated filmmakers of modern eras and is presently casting for his next directorial. Pinkvilla has exclusively learnt that Sooraj Barjatya has found his new Prem and signed Ayushmann Khurrana to play the leading man in his next directorial

According to sources close to the development, the untitled family romantic saga is a fantastic script and warranted the presence of a hero from younger generation. “Sooraj ji was looking to cast someone who has an image among the family audiences, and who better than Ayushmann Khurrana to play the new age Prem on the big screen. The duo has gelled well, and Ayushmann loved the world that Sooraj Barjatya is looking to create with his next. Sooraj ji on the other hand feels that Ayushmann has the innocence and charm in him to play Prem,” revealed a source close to the development.

The yet untitled love story is deep rooted in the fabric of Indian Culture keeping in mind the present pallete of filmmaking and is slated to go on floors in Summer 2025. “Ayushmann Khurrana and Sooraj Barjatya have already connected well, and the latter is now looking to cast a top actress to play the part of female lead in the film. On having the lead pair in place, Sooraj Barjatya will proceed towards casting the big ensemble for his next directorial. Much like all previous films, this one too will be a star-cast heavy film, though led by Ayushmann Khurrana and the female protagonist,” the source added.

The yet untitled saga will mark the foray of Ayushmann into the world of a pure love story against the backdrop of families, and will hit the big screen in 2026. For those unaware, over the year, the Prem character in the world of Sooraj Barjatya has strong recall value with Salman Khan, and come 2026, its Ayushmann who makes an attempt to bring his own flavour in the world of pure family romantic drama. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates!

