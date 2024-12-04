Salman Khan’s brother-in-law Aayush Sharma purchases swanky new SUV and the price will leave you stunned

Bollywood actor and Salman Khan’s brother-in-law, Aayush Sharma, has gifted himself a stunning new Maserati, valued at a staggering Rs 1.7 crore. On December 4, Aayush shared several pictures of his sleek black Maserati Grecale on Instagram.

In the pictures, Aayush Sharma is seen posing with his new black Maserati Grecale. After doing a little research, we found out that the price of the car is nearly Rs 1.7 crore. "From Dreams to Driveways," Aayush captioned his post, and soon after he shared it, his industry colleagues and fans congratulated him in the comments section.

Aayush already owns a collection of luxury vehicles, including a Mercedes EQS Maybach worth Rs 2.75 crore, a Jeep Rubicon (Rs 70 lakh), a Range Rover Sport (Rs 1.1 crore), a Land Rover Defender (Rs 1.3 crore), Mini Cooper S (Rs 55 lakh), Range Rover Vogue (Rs 2.2 crore), and a Kia Carnival Limousine (Rs 85 lakh).

On the professional front, Aayush will next appear in Kwatha alongside Isabelle Kaif, a film inspired by true events involving the Indian Army. Directed by Karan Lalit Butani, the movie is written by Karan Butani.

Aayush was last seen in Ruslaan and has also starred in Loveyatri and Antim, along with contributing to music videos like Manjha, Pehli Pehli Baarish, Chumma Chumma, Tera Hoke Nachda Phira, and Galti.

On the personal front, Aayush is married to Salman Khan's sister, Arpita Khan Sharma. The couple, who tied the knot in 2014, has two children: son Ahil (born in 2016) and daughter Ayat (born in 2019). The duo recently sold their well-known party residence in Bandra for an impressive Rs 22 crore and bought a luxurious new home in Worli.

Meanwhile, Salman Khan is currently working on Sikandar, an action-packed film produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and directed by AR Murugadoss.

The film, set to release for Eid 2025, features Rashmika Mandanna, Sharman Joshi, Sathyaraj, and Partiek Babbar in key roles. Khan is also in talks with Jawan director Atlee for a reincarnation action drama. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates!

