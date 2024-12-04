WATCH: Karan Arjun actress Mamta Kulkarni returns to India after 25 years; emotional video goes VIRAL

Trigger Warning: The article contains mentions of drugs.

Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan starrer Karan Arjun actress Mamta Kulkarni has made an emotional return to India after 25 years. The actress took to Instagram to share a video in which she can be seen getting overwhelmed and emotional upon her arrival.

In a video shared by Mamta Kulkarni, she expressed her emotions about returning to India after 25 years. She shared that she had just arrived in Mumbai and was feeling nostalgic about the journey that took her out of India in 2000. Now, in 2024, she was back and feeling overwhelmed.

The Karan Arjun actress mentioned that she became emotional when the flight was about to land, as she saw her country from above for the first time in 24 years. She teared up when stepping out of the international Mumbai airport, feeling deeply moved by her return.

See the video here:

The post read, "back to my motherland after 25 years, attended kumbh mela 2012 after 12 years of austerity, and coming back exactly after 12 years for another maha kumbh 2025."

For those unaware, on April 12, 2016, Thane Police intercepted two vehicles and discovered that the passengers had 2-3 kg of Ephedrine powder, a controlled substance under the Narcotics Act.

Advertisement

The drivers, Mayur and Sagar, were arrested, and the drugs were valued at over Rs 80 lakh. Both were found with fake identity cards from a pharmaceutical company.

As the investigation unfolded, 10 individuals were arrested, while seven, including Mamta Kulkarni, were declared wanted.

Police alleged that Kulkarni had attended a meeting with one of the accused, Vicky Goswami, and others in Kenya in January 2016. Her involvement was reportedly confirmed by a statement from another accused, Jain, who was present at the meeting.

Kulkarni filed a plea through her lawyer, Madhav Thorat, claiming that the accusations against her were based solely on the statement of a co-accused and lacked any solid evidence.

After reviewing the charges and evidence, the bench concluded that the material presented was insufficient to support charges against her under the NDPS Act, particularly regarding drug consumption (Section 8(c)) and the power of the Central Government (Section 9(a)).

ALSO READ: Khushi Kapoor drops INSIDE pic from Anurag Kashyap’s daughter Aaliyah Kashyap and Shane Gregoire's pre-wedding festivities