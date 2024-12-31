Salman Khan's devoted fan from Rajasthan marks Sikandar actor’s 59th birthday by distributing clothes worth Rs 6.35 lakh

Bollywood star Salman Khan turned 59 on December 27, 2024. To honor the day, a dedicated fan from Rajasthan distributed Rs 6.35 lakh worth of clothing to the less fortunate. Kuldeep Singh Kaswai from Jhumru, Rajasthan, personally handed out clothing packages to people waiting in line.

Speaking to Instant Bollywood, Kuldeep shared that they shopped for Rs 6.35 lakh on Salman Khan's birthday and chose to celebrate by bringing joy to others through this thoughtful gesture.

"We gifted them. Some are still left, and we will keep them in our hometown for the next 2-3 days. Being Human is doing great work in healthcare and education as an NGO, and we should support them. While we often purchase clothes from outside, I want to tell you that when we purchase from the store, our money goes toward supporting such good causes," he added.

The teaser for Salman Khan's eagerly awaited film Sikandar was unveiled on Saturday, December 28. Initially planned for release on his birthday, it was postponed to honor the passing of former PM Manmohan Singh. The mass action teaser has won the hearts of fans and cinema lovers.

Directed by AR Murugadoss and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, Sikandar, featuring Khan, Rashmika Mandanna, Prateik Babbar, Sathyaraj, Kajal Aggarwal, and Sharman Joshi, it is slated for an Eid 2025 release. Salman celebrated his birthday eve at his sister Arpita Khan Sharma's Mumbai home with an intimate gathering of family and close friends.

Afterward, Salman and his family flew to Jamnagar, Gujarat, to join the Ambani family for a lavish celebration. In a viral video, Salman was seen cutting a four-tier cake alongside his niece Ayat, who shares the same birthday, making the moment even more memorable.

The celebrations were attended by Salman’s family, including his mother Salma Khan, stepmother Helen, brother Sohail Khan, sisters Arpita and Alvira, and brother-in-law Aayush Sharma. Close industry friends like Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D'Souza also joined the intimate gathering.

