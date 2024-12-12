Sikandar EXCLUSIVE: Rashmika Mandanna says shooting with Salman Khan for upcoming biggie has been 'nerve-wracking'; calls it her 'first commercial Bollywood film'

Rashmika Mandanna is currently enjoying the love that is being showered on her recently released movie, Pushpa 2. Amid all the madness, the actress sat down with Pinkvilla for an exclusive chat. While interacting with us, the diva stated that shooting for her upcoming movie, Sikandar with Salman Khan was a “nerve-wracking” experience adding that the entertainer will be her “first commercial Bollywood film.”

In an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, Rashmika Mandanna finally spoke about her upcoming biggie, Sikandar with Salman Khan. When asked how it was to shoot with the bhaijaan of Bollywood, she expressed “Nerve-wracking! Of course, he is Salman Khan.”

The actress also stated “But that is the first commercial Bollywood film that I will be doing and I have never done it.” Speaking about the Bollywood movies she has worked on to date, the Mission Majnu fame expressed that all of her Hindi films have got performance-oriented screenplay but this is the first time she is actually going to become a "heroine".

Expressing her excitement, she further divulged, “So, I am really excited and the thing is I am not someone who wants to be typecasted, I don’t want to be taken only for performances.” The Animal actress also stated that she wants to be a part of full-blown commercial cinema as well and wants people to know that they can bank on her for such kinds of projects as well.

Advertisement

“So, I like doing that, I like doing them all and I will convince people that I enjoy doing them all,” Rashmika concluded. During the fun discussion, she also touched down upon Animal Park and spoke about the one-liner filmmaker Sandeep Reddy Vanga told her about the upcoming mass entertainer.

She stated that the second the Animal director told her about it, it “blew my mind at the moment when I heard it. Mandanna further expressed, “I don’t know if he has changed a thing but I just know that it’s going to be madness all over again” adding that she loved working with Sandeep and Ranbir Kapoor in the movie as they are “full mast (fun).”

Rashmika Mandanna will also share the screen with Vicky Kaushal in Chhaava.

ALSO READ: Animal Park EXCLUSIVE: Rashmika Mandanna recalls Sandeep Reddy Vanga telling her one-liner that ‘blew’ her mind; says ‘It’s going to be madness all over again’