EXCLUSIVE: Aamir Khan would serve water to people, Shah Rukh Khan looked 'very ordinary person'; says veteran actress Sujata Mehta

Aamir Khan and Shah Rukh Khan are two class actors who have represented the Indian film industry globally with their craft. While the actors enjoy the love and admiration of millions of fans, they are normal people who like to do regular stuff in life. Recently, actress Sujata Mehta was in an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla’s Hindi Rush wherein she stated that Mr. Perfectionist served water to people. She further noted that SRK looks very ordinary. Read on!

Sujata Mehta is a film actress who is known for films like Pratighaat, Yateem, and Kanwarlal, among others. While she shared the screen with actors like Sunny Deol, Mithun Chakraborty, Rajinikanth, Jeetendra, and others, she crossed paths with Aamir Khan and Shah Rukh Khan. While talking to Pinkvilla’s Hindi Rush, the actress stated that she met the Dangal actor who served water to people in the theatre where she did shows.

Mehta recalled that Aamir Khan was getting trained when she was doing shows for Chitkar in theater. At that time, only his first film had seen the light of day. “He worked backstage and has even served water to people. He got trained from scratch,” she stated, adding that Khan had reached the top from there.

However, even after all these years, he has not forgotten his roots. Sharing another anecdote, the Gunahon Ka Devta actress divulged that when she visited Prithvi theatre, the PK actor got up from his seat and respected her the same way veteran actor Dharmendra did. “He is khandaani. Apparently, he had seen my theater show, Chitkar, several times when he was working backstage,” she added.

In the same interview, Sujata also spoke about her meeting with Shah Rukh Khan. Talking about it, the veteran actress said that she met King Khan once in Film City. “Dikhne me, he’s such an ordinary person. Very ordinary person,” she stated, adding that she wasn’t sure if he was actually SRK. But the Jawan actor recognized her and spoke very respectfully with her. Mehta further called him “very hardworking, extremely down-to-earth” and focused.

