Salman Khan says Jamnagar is 'heaven' and calls its residents 'lucky' as he attends Ambani family's event; 'I'm jealous of you guys'

Salman Khan is among the few stars known for their upfront attitude in Bollywood. He is candid with his words and always praises the right thing. Recently, the superstar went to Jamnagar, Gujarat, to celebrate his 59th birthday and is staying there for the Ambani family's event. During this time, the actor is staying there and also shared his views on the city. He appreciated Jamnagar's beauty and admitted that residents were lucky to live in such a beautiful place.

Several videos are going viral online that showcase Salman Khan spending time with Anant Ambani and Radhika Ambani in Jamnagar. In one of those videos, the superstar addressed the audience and shared heartfelt words about Jamnagar.

He said, “Aap log itne lucky ho ki aap Jamnagar mein rehte ho. Main yaha aaata jata rejhta hoon but aap yahi pe base ho. Itno khoobsurat jagah hai yeh. It's like heaven, like heaven kya heaven hi hai." (You are so lucky to stay in Jamnagar. I visit this place, but you reside here. Such a beautiful place. It's heaven… I'm jealous of you guys, envious of you guys.)

His genuine remarks were met with loud cheers, showcasing the residents' love and admiration for him. Before this, Khan flew to the city for his 59th birthday and celebrated with his family and close friends. The celebrations included a touching moment when Salman cut a massive birthday cake alongside his niece Ayat, with Mukesh and Nita Ambani joining to cheer for him.

In other videos, the Tiger 3 actor was seen visiting shops and strolling through the city with Anant Ambani, who spent a long time living in Jamnagar during childhood. As a result, he also held one of his star-studded pre-wedding festivities in the city, which Khan attended.

On the work front, Salman will next be seen in Sikandar alongside Rashmika Mandanna, Prateik Babbar, and Sharman Joshi. Its teaser was released a few days ago and received immense love from its fans. The film by A.R Murugadoss promises to be an action-packed entertainer that will be released on Eid 2025.

