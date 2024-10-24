Salman Khan’s Kick co-actor Vipin Sharma shares how he bagged movie with Tiger 3 star, recalls 'forcefully' giving audition for Aamir Khan's Taare Zameen Par

Actor Vipin Sharma is known for being part of movies like Gangs of Wasseypur, Kick, Paatal Lok, Monkey Man, and many others. In his impressive film career, the actor shared the screen with the likes of Aamir Khan, Salman Khan, and many B-town biggies. During an interview, he shared how he ended up working with the bhaijaan of Bollywood in Kick. Sharma also mentioned forcefully giving auditions for Aamir’s Taare Zameen Par.

While talking to Digital Commentary, Vipin Sharma spoke about being part of Kick with Salman Khan. The Gangs of Wasseypur fame stated that he went to meet the late actor Irrfan Khan during the filming of Krazzy 4. This is when he met the makers who included his name in a team of actors who were part of the Sajid Nadiadwala movie. This is how he shared the screen with the Tiger 3 star.

When quizzed about how he ended up bagging the role of Yohaan's and Ishaan's father Nandkishore Awasthi in Taare Zameen Par, Vipin Sharma shared that he met with writer Amole Gupte upon knowing that he is making a film with Aamir Khan. Adding that the role wasn’t in his fate, he stated giving the audition 'forcefully' to try it. He further recalled preparing for the audition till 3 am and reaching Mr Perfectionist’s office. Even though he wasn’t aware of the role, he auditioned for it multiple times and forgot about it. But one fine day, Amole called him and shared “Aamir ne tujhe baap bana diya hai. (Aamir has cast you as the father.)” Further on, the Jannat actor divulged that Aamir Khan saw his audition by mistake.

In the same interview, the Saheb, Biwi Aur Gangster actor also shared his experience of working with Aamir Khan who acted and directed the film. Speaking his mind, Sharma said that Khan was so friendly that he never felt that he was scrutinizing his performance. It never felt like he was a director and they were his actors. Further on, Bipin mentioned “He has a good grasp of films maybe because he has been working on it for the past couple of years” adding that he never felt nervous around the Raja Hindustani star.

