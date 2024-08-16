Taare Zameen Par, starring Aamir Khan and Darsheel Safary, is one of the most popular Bollywood movies. Its heartwarming narrative about a dyslexic child finding help in his art teacher has received a lot of love from the audience. If you’re looking for more such stories with a feel-good and comforting vibe, here are some movies like Taare Zameen Par that you should try.

7 movies like Taare Zameen Par to warm your hearts:

1. Hichki

Running Time: 1 hour 56 mins

IMDb Rating: 7.5/10

Movie Genre: Comedy/Drama

Movie Star Cast: Rani Mukerji

Director: Siddharth P Malhotra

Writer: Anckur Chaudhry, Siddharth P Malhotra, Ganesh Pandit, Ambar Hadap

Year of release: 2018

Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video

Hichki is one of the movies like Taare Zameen Par that deserves a place in your watchlist. It follows the story of Naina, who wants to be a teacher but struggles due to her Tourette syndrome. When she finally gets an opportunity, she has to teach a class with misbehaved students. However, Naina works hard to make them study and showcase their potential.

2. Bajrangi Bhaijaan

Running Time: 2 hours 38 mins

IMDb Rating: 8.1/10

Movie Genre: Comedy/Drama

Movie Star Cast: Salman Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Harshaali Malhotra

Director: Kabir Khan

Writer: Kabir Khan, Parveez Sheikh, V. Vijayendra Prasad

Year of release: 2015

Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Disney+ Hotstar

3. Stanley Ka Dabba

Running Time: 1 hours 36 mins

IMDb Rating: 7.6/10

Movie Genre: Family/Comedy

Movie Star Cast: Partho Gupte, Divya Dutta, Amole Gupte

Director: Amole Gupte

Writer: Amole Gupte

Year of release: 2011

Where to Watch / OTT Platform: YouTube

4. Paathshaala

Running Time: 2 hours 1 mins

IMDb Rating: 5/10

Movie Genre: Family/Drama

Movie Star Cast: Shahid Kapoor, Ayesha Takia, Nana Patekar

Director: Milind Ukey

Writer: Ahmed Khan

Year of release: 2010

Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video

5. Thoda Pyaar Thoda Magic

Running Time: 2 hours 16 mins

IMDb Rating: 5/10

Movie Genre: Fantasy/Comedy/Drama

Movie Star Cast: Saif Ali Khan, Rani Mukerji, Rishi Kapoor, Ameesha Patel

Director: Kunal Kohli

Writer: Kunal Kohli

Year of release: 2008

Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video

6. Ta Ra Rum Pum

Running Time: 2 hours 35 mins

IMDb Rating: 5.7/10

Movie Genre: Sports/Comedy/Drama

Movie Star Cast: Saif Ali Khan, Rani Mukerji, Jaaved Jaaferi, Ali Haji, Angelina Idnani

Director: Siddharth Anand

Writer: Habib Faisal

Year of release: 2007

Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video

7.Vaah! Life Ho Toh Aisi!

Running Time: 2 hours 33 mins

IMDb Rating: 4.7/10

Movie Genre: Comedy/Family

Movie Star Cast: Shahid Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt, Amrita Rao, Arshad Warsi, Mohnish Bahl, Prem Chopra

Director: Mahesh Manjrekar

Writer: Mahesh Manjrekar

Year of release: 2005

Where to Watch / OTT Platform: YouTube

More about Taare Zameen Par

The cast of Taare Zameen Par includes Darsheel Safary, Aamir Khan, Tisca Chopra, Vipin Sharma, Tanya Chheda. It is directed by Aamir Khan. The film is available to stream on Netflix.

Are there any other movies like Taare Zameen Par that you love? Let us know in the comments below.

