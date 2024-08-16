movies like taare zameen par
Are you in search of movies like Taare Zameen Par? Here are some stories that are guaranteed to touch your hearts with their emotions and feel-good vibe.
Taare Zameen Par, starring Aamir Khan and Darsheel Safary, is one of the most popular Bollywood movies. Its heartwarming narrative about a dyslexic child finding help in his art teacher has received a lot of love from the audience. If you’re looking for more such stories with a feel-good and comforting vibe, here are some movies like Taare Zameen Par that you should try.
7 movies like Taare Zameen Par to warm your hearts:
1. Hichki
Running Time: 1 hour 56 mins
IMDb Rating: 7.5/10
Movie Genre: Comedy/Drama
Movie Star Cast: Rani Mukerji
Director: Siddharth P Malhotra
Writer: Anckur Chaudhry, Siddharth P Malhotra, Ganesh Pandit, Ambar Hadap
Year of release: 2018
Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video
Hichki is one of the movies like Taare Zameen Par that deserves a place in your watchlist. It follows the story of Naina, who wants to be a teacher but struggles due to her Tourette syndrome. When she finally gets an opportunity, she has to teach a class with misbehaved students. However, Naina works hard to make them study and showcase their potential.
2. Bajrangi Bhaijaan
Running Time: 2 hours 38 mins
IMDb Rating: 8.1/10
Movie Genre: Comedy/Drama
Movie Star Cast: Salman Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Harshaali Malhotra
Director: Kabir Khan
Writer: Kabir Khan, Parveez Sheikh, V. Vijayendra Prasad
Year of release: 2015
Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Disney+ Hotstar
3. Stanley Ka Dabba
Running Time: 1 hours 36 mins
IMDb Rating: 7.6/10
Movie Genre: Family/Comedy
Movie Star Cast: Partho Gupte, Divya Dutta, Amole Gupte
Director: Amole Gupte
Writer: Amole Gupte
Year of release: 2011
Where to Watch / OTT Platform: YouTube
4. Paathshaala
Running Time: 2 hours 1 mins
IMDb Rating: 5/10
Movie Genre: Family/Drama
Movie Star Cast: Shahid Kapoor, Ayesha Takia, Nana Patekar
Director: Milind Ukey
Writer: Ahmed Khan
Year of release: 2010
Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video
5. Thoda Pyaar Thoda Magic
Running Time: 2 hours 16 mins
IMDb Rating: 5/10
Movie Genre: Fantasy/Comedy/Drama
Movie Star Cast: Saif Ali Khan, Rani Mukerji, Rishi Kapoor, Ameesha Patel
Director: Kunal Kohli
Writer: Kunal Kohli
Year of release: 2008
Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video
6. Ta Ra Rum Pum
Running Time: 2 hours 35 mins
IMDb Rating: 5.7/10
Movie Genre: Sports/Comedy/Drama
Movie Star Cast: Saif Ali Khan, Rani Mukerji, Jaaved Jaaferi, Ali Haji, Angelina Idnani
Director: Siddharth Anand
Writer: Habib Faisal
Year of release: 2007
Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video
7.Vaah! Life Ho Toh Aisi!
Running Time: 2 hours 33 mins
IMDb Rating: 4.7/10
Movie Genre: Comedy/Family
Movie Star Cast: Shahid Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt, Amrita Rao, Arshad Warsi, Mohnish Bahl, Prem Chopra
Director: Mahesh Manjrekar
Writer: Mahesh Manjrekar
Year of release: 2005
Where to Watch / OTT Platform: YouTube
More about Taare Zameen Par
The cast of Taare Zameen Par includes Darsheel Safary, Aamir Khan, Tisca Chopra, Vipin Sharma, Tanya Chheda. It is directed by Aamir Khan. The film is available to stream on Netflix.
