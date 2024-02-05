Sandeep Reddy Vanga explains why he didn't cast Ranbir Kapoor in Shahid Kapoor starrer Kabir Singh

Sandeep Reddy Vanga has become the talk of the town after his recently released film Animal’s success. The film starring Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, Anil Kapoor, and others has been minting large numbers at the box office. Despite several criticisms that the movie has faced, it is a blockbuster and there is no denying this fact. Ranbir and Sandeep’s collaboration has become a hit amongst fans and did you know? The Love & War star knew about the director’s work since his debut film.

Sandeep Reddy Vanga on missing Ranbir Kapoor’s text

Talking to Dainik Bhasker, Sandeep Reddy Vanga revealed that after the release of his Telugu film Arjun Reddy, Ranbir Kapoor had texted him. Unfortunately, the filmmaker missed it as it was an SMS. As per the Kabir Singh director, he had stopped checking his text messages regularly as most of the communication occurs on Whatsapp.

“He (Ranbir Kapoor) SMSed me. Ever since WhatsApp has come, the habit of checking SMS has gone. I stopped checking SMS because everyone uses WhatsApp. Ranbir actually showed me the message also I think. Like this, I have missed a lot of people’s messages. Anil ji, Anil Kapoor had also messaged,” the filmmaker shared. Later when asked if there was a possibility of Ranbir being in the Hindi remake of Sandeep’s Kabir Singh. The director instantly replied, “No, Ranbir very clearly said that he wouldn’t do a remake. So, I knew.”

Ranbir Kapoor’s work front

Ranbir Kapoor has two major projects in the pipeline. The first one is Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana wherein he will be essaying the role of Lord Ram. As per reports, South sensation Sai Pallavi will be playing the role of Sita Ji and KGF star Yash will be seen in the role of Raavan. It is said that the team will be shooting the film in London and India.

Apart from this, he will also be seen in the recently announced Sanjay Leela Bhansali magnum opus Love & War. The film features a dream casting of Ranbir, Alia Bhatt, and Vicky Kaushal and we bet fans cannot wait to watch it.

