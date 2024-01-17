Sania Mirza’s cryptic post about marriage being hard reignites divorce speculations with Shoaib Malik

Indian tennis star Sania Mirza and former captain of the Pakistan cricket team Shoaib Malik hit the headlines in 2022 after rumors of their troubled marriage started floating on the Internet. While neither of them acknowledged it, Sania Mirza’s cryptic posts on social media further added fuel to rumors of their divorce.

Now, Sania has shared yet another post on Instagram that has garnered a lot of attention. The post she shared mentioned how marriage and divorce are both hard, and that one should choose wisely.

Sania Mirza shares a post about marriage and divorce

On Wednesday morning, Sania Mirza took to her Instagram stories to re-share a post that read, “Marriage is hard. Divorce is hard. Choose your hard. Obesity is hard. Being fit is hard. Choose your hard. Being in debt is hard. Being financially disciplined is hard. Choose your hard. Communication is hard. Not communicating is hard. Choose your hard. Life will never be easy. It will always be hard. But we can choose our hard. Pick wisely." This post has further reignited divorce speculations with Shoaib Malik.

While rumors about Sania and Shoaib Malik's separation refuse to die down, the two recently celebrated their son Izhaan winning a medal in a swimming competition. Izhaan's Instagram account, which is managed by Sania, posted pictures from the competition. In one snap, Sania is seen holding their son Izhaan, while he poses with the medal. In another picture, Shoaib Malik is seen flashing a thumbs-up sign while standing next to Izhaan.

Sania Mirza, Shoaib Malik come together to celebrate Izhaan’s birthday

Meanwhile, in October last year, Shoaib and Sania came together to celebrate Izhaan’s fifth birthday. “HAPPY BIRTHDAY Beta...Baba loves you,” wrote the cricketer. Meanwhile, Sania Mirza also shared pictures from the celebration, but they didn’t include Shoaib Malik.

Moreover, recently fans noticed that Sania Mirza and Shoaib Malik have deleted their pictures with each other on social media.

Last year, a change in Shoaib Malik’s Instagram bio had also garnered a lot of attention, reigniting divorce rumors once again. Fans noticed that Shoaib had removed, “Husband to a superwoman @mirzasaniar” from his bio and changed it to: “Father to One True Blessing.”

Sania Mirza and Shoaib Malik tied the knot in 2010. They welcomed their first child, son Izhaan in October 2018.

