Sara Ali Khan says Amrita Singh couldn't cook or drive; recalls her befitting reply on comparison with friends' mothers

Sara Ali Khan is on a career-high these days as she has two back-to-back releases on OTT, the recently released Murder Mubarak, and Ae Watan Mere Watan. Well, the actress has been tirelessly promoting both of her films and is opening her heart out in all her interviews. In a recent interview with Galatta Plus, the actress opened up about her mother Amrita Singh, and how she has become the grounding factor for both her and her brother Ibrahim Ali Khan.

Sara Ali Khan says Amrita Singh gave both her and Ibrahim Ali Khan wings to fly

Sara Ali Khan revealed that while growing up she realized that her mom is not like her friend’s mom and felt bad. The actress quipped that she did not know how to cook and did not know how to drive which made Sara feel bad. But recalling about the day when Amrita strongly questioned her about this, Sara quipped that her mother turned around and asked her, “How many of her friend’s parents know how to act or ride horses? Because I do.” After this Sara joked that she is never saying anything to the heroine of Mard ever again.

For the unversed, Amrita Singh was paired with Amitabh Bachchan in Mard. Praising her mother Amrita Singh, Sara Ali Khan added that the actress made sure she was always there for her two kids, kept them grounded, and gave them wings to fly. The Attrangi Re actress added that her mother did this all single-handedly.

Sara Ali Khan talks about social media trolling and people calling her 'joker'

In the same interview, Sara Ali Khan talked about social media trolling and said that she indeed gets affected by the criticism around her work but comments on her personality don't bother her. The actress also admitted that her 'entertaining persona' sometimes goes against her because the audience doesn't know the flipside of her personality.

"Because people think I’m funny because people think I’m silly or goofy, they think I can’t be more than that. And I actually am silly and goofy, it comes from an organic space. But then there’s also this flipside.” she said while adding that her family and friends understand both sides of her personality i.e. entertaining and serious and they have made her think that the audience will understand it too but sometimes they end up thinking, "Yeh toh joker hai, how can she get serious?" (She's a joker)

